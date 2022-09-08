Best in Show

Bath County Art Show is a hot spot for artists.

More than 200 artists will exhibit their work at the Bath County Art Show in Hot Springs this July 16-25. Now in its 57th year, the show will include more than 600 pieces, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, mixed media, sculpture, and photography.

“We have first-time artists to those who are very experienced and well-known, and we have local artists to those as far away as California and Colorado,” says Leigh Johnson, art show chair.

Art sales help support Bath County arts programs, from fostering independent filmmakers to hosting dance workshops and continuing education classes. In addition, one Bath County high school senior is awarded up to $3,000 in scholarships. BathCountyArts.org