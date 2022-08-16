A Home in Cape Charles

Bay Creek redefines coastal living.

× Expand COREY MESSER @INSTAMESSER

Bay Creek, an award-winning planned community in Cape Charles that focuses on natural conservation, is generating lots of buzz. It offers a number of thoughtful amenities—all hallmarks of its parent company, Preserve Communities. It’s where small-town charm meets sophisticated coastal living. Here, a 350-acre nature preserve—open to the public—showcases the Eastern Shore’s diverse ecosystem. Hiking trails and bike paths are interconnected, and a resident naturalist offers guided tours on foot, by kayak, or canoe. Bay Creek combines distinctly designed homes and villas with 27 holes of golf, two miles of private bayfront beach, a fitness center, and fine dining at the Bay Creek’s renowned Coach House Tavern. BayCreekLife.com