Reader's Survey

Our 11th annual Best of Virginia Readers’ Survey is now open! We invite you to join thousands of other Virginia Living readers and vote for the best restaurants, shops, museums, and more through Jan. 31.

Dropdown menus are back! We’ve seeded top businesses in each category, based on 2021 voting data. But you can always write-in your favorite.

13 new or updated categories:

  • Best Fine Dining
  • Best Vegan, Vegetarian, or Gluten-Free Fare
  • Best Radio Station
  • Best Dance Studio
  • Best Specialty Fitness
  • Best Tennis Facility
  • Best Alternative Medicine
  • Best Home Health Provider
  • Best Ophthalmology Practice
  • Best Plumbing/HVAC Company
  • Best Auction Company
  • Best Bank 
  • Best Car Wash

Questions? Contact Associate Editor, Special Projects, Vayda Parrish at VaydaParrish@CapeFear.com.

Best Real Estate Firm

Mason Realty

Josephine Hypes 38 minutes ago

Belfield Physical Therapy

If you are looking for a physical therapy practice that truly cares about you, this is the place to come! I came to the Warsaw office in September 2021 for therapy after my open heart surgery. I was really nervous about going. On my first visit, the whole staff made me feel very relaxed and comfortable. They were compassionate and patient with me during all of my visits. My therapists were very knowledgeable and their treatment went above and beyond what i had expected. As a part of my continuing wellness plan, I visit their Wellness Center twice a week. BPT, you have helped me in my recovery and for that I will be forever thankful!

Cheryl N. Saunders 7 hours ago

Belfield Physical Therapy

Both my husband and I have gone to Belfield Physical Therapy in Burgess. We have gotten excellent service with compassionate care. They have a great staff.

Karen Luzuriaga 8 hours ago

Belfield Physical Therapy

The best - compassionate, skillful, and knowledgeable with just the right amount of "tough love" to get you back in your best shape as quickly as possible!

Carol Dingley 8 hours ago

#70 Best Physical Therapy Practice (Belfield's)

If you need physical therapy this is the practice you need to go to! Such care and consideration will be hard to find elsewhere. The staff is very professional and courteous and extremely patient. If I ever need physical therapy again, this will be my go to practice!

Betty L Hennage 10 hours ago

#70 Best Physical Therapy Practice (Belfield's)

Went to them after ankle surgery and the staff is very friendly not to mention very clean well managed place. I would highly recommend them.

Rebecca Painter 12 hours ago

#70 Belfield's physical therapy

Top professionals and very attentive to patient needs!!!!

Maxim Shustovskiy 12 hours ago

#70 Belfield's

They are very professional. All the staff in Warsaw are friendly and you are seen on time. I was there for a back injury about 10 years ago and again the Spring of 2021 for a broken wrist. I would not want to go anywhere else.

Patricia C. France 12 hours ago

#70 Best physical therapy

Belfield Physical Therapy

Theresa Albright 13 hours ago

Voting for #70 Burgess Physical Therapy

Couldnt figure out how to vote other then this way.

Jim Thompson 14 hours ago

Burgess Physical Therapy

The best profession staff! Will trained and informed to offer individualised strong goals with personal caring towards continued healing and a great physical life beyond.

Ava Wolfram 13 hours ago

