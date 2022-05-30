Made in Virginia 2022

Calling All Virginia Makers!

Submit your Virginia-made products beginning MONDAY, JUNE 6 for a chance to be spotlighted as part of Virginia Living’s eleventh annual Made in Virginia Awards! The Made in Virginia Awards recognize all the skills, talents, and creative juices that Virginia makers have to offer by highlighting the tastiest, niftiest, most innovative commodities made right here in the Commonwealth.

Winners will be included in our December 2022 issue and may be offered an opportunity to be featured in the Virginia Living eStore!

The awards are open to any Virginia-based business whose products are manufactured in-state and will be available for retail purchase Nov. 1-Dec. 31, 2022, at minimum.

Categories include:

Food

Drink (non-alcoholic)

Style & Beauty

Home & Lifestyle

After thorough review and judging by our editorial staff, winners will be notified in mid-July.

Questions? Contact Associate Editor, Special Projects Vayda Parrish at VaydaParrish@CapeFear.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GUIDELINES:

All entries must be received through the online form below:

CLICK HERE FOR ONLINE SUBMISSION FORM.

SUBMISSIONS ARE OPEN FROM MONDAY, JUNE 6, 2022 AT 8:00 AM EST TO FRIDAY, JULY 8, 2022 AT 11:59 PM EST.

**A NOTE ON PERISHABLE ITEMS: We will begin taste testing on Tuesday, July 12th. We can accept deliveries on the 12th, but no later. If your product is perishable, please mark CLEARLY on the packaging. To ensure freshness, we suggest perishable items be sent early the week of Monday, July 4th.

Please ship all samples to:

Virginia Living Magazine

c/o Made in Virginia Awards

109 E. Cary St.

Richmond, VA 23219

*We will accept delivery by mail or in-person. For in-person delivery, our office hours are 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. All Food, Drink, or Beauty products submitted for consideration MUST send a sample.*

Categories:

Food

MUST SUBMIT A SAMPLE.

Any product produced and packaged in Virginia.

Must be available for retail purchase from Nov. 1-Dec. 31, 2022, at minimum (online only sales are accepted as well).

We will be judging on the criteria of taste, innovation, packaging, and overall appeal (Is it interesting? Easy to prepare? Unusual?).

Drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic [coffee, tea, soda, etc.])

MUST SUBMIT A SAMPLE.

Any product produced and packaged in Virginia.

Must be available for retail purchase from Nov. 1-Dec. 31, 2022, at minimum (online only sales are accepted as well).

Style + Beauty

Any product produced and packaged in Virginia.

Must be available for retail purchase from Nov. 1-Dec. 31, 2022 at minimum (online only sales are accepted as well).

Style: Includes clothing, shoes, jewelry, bags, outdoor wear, accessories, and more.

Beauty: Includes lotions, soaps, bath salts/bombs, hair products, lip balms, and more.

Samples of beauty products are preferred, trial sizes are accepted.

MUST SUBMIT A SAMPLE.

Home + Lifestyle

Any product produced and packaged in Virginia.

Must be available for retail purchase from Nov. 1-Dec. 31, 2022, at minimum (online only sales are accepted as well).

Home: Includes candles, decor, kitchenware, furniture, rugs, blankets, knives, woodworking, art, and more.

MUST SUBMIT SAMPLES for items like candles or other things that must be experienced to be appreciated.

Lifestyle: Includes outdoor equipment, bicycles, birdhouses, fishing reels, duck calls, musical instruments, sports equipment, and more.

Other notes: