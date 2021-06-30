You're invited to share your wedding day with our editors.

If the past year taught us anything, it’s that love always finds a way: Weddings became micro-gatherings, backyards became the new “it” venues, and elopements exploded. Couples were either relieved to pare-down their guest lists or waited impatiently for restrictions to be lifted to throw an all-out bash. Either way, Virginia’s lovers were still popping the question and tying the knot in the most memorable ways.

Were you married on or after August 1, 2020? Beginning next Tuesday, July 6, we invite you to share your wedding day with our editors. Select couples will be featured in the February 2022 issue of Virginia Living.

Guidelines for entry:

- Only weddings that have taken place on or after Aug. 1, 2020 are eligible.

- Submissions open July 6th. Last call for entries is August 6, 2021. No exceptions.

- The ceremony must have been held in Virginia. (Venues in Washington D.C. cannot be considered.)

- Photographers, wedding planners, mothers-of-the-bride, even ring bearers are welcome to submit a wedding on the couple’s behalf.

- The wedding cannot have appeared in another publication, print or digital. (Vendor or personal blogs are not included in this consideration.)

- Couples will be notified in September if they have been selected to appear in the Virginia Living Weddings 2022 issue, coming in February.