Tracy Cote & Christopher Dozier

Aug. 15, 2020 • The Grand Hall at Trump Winery, Charlottesville

The day of Tracy Cote and Christopher Dozier’s wedding at Trump Winery in Charlottesville last August was rainy and dreary, but they were determined to look past that and see the beauty in the gloomy weather. “Inside the chapel, even a cloudy day had the most magical lighting,” Tracy remembers. “It was a great way to calm down before the ceremony and take a minute to remember what the day is really about.”

For the Ashburn couple, the winery was the perfect place to seal their bond for life. Tracy, a contract administrator at a government consulting firm, and Christopher, a program analyst, knew that they wanted to get married near the University of Virginia, where they had met during their fourth year. Christopher proposed in April 2019 by the water at D.C.’s Navy Yard during the weekend of the Cherry Blossom Festival.

Fast forward to last summer. At their wedding, the couple’s goal was to highlight the natural beauty of the vineyard, taking advantage of the lush greenery. They decided for a black-tie optional dress code to play up the elegance of the venue. “For flowers, we wanted all white flowers with greenery, to keep things classy and formal yet minimalist to not distract from the natural beauty of the venue,” Tracy says.

For the couple, walking into the ceremony and seeing all of their family and friends who had traveled to be there “for our special moment despite everything 2020 has thrown at us” was something they will never forget.

Details

Photographer: Aaron Watson Photography, Charlottesville Planner: Karen McGrath, Anne Arden Events, Charlottesville Floral Design: Foxtail Cottage, Crozet Officiant: Rev. Gay Lee Einstein, Charlottesville Gown: Laced With Grace Bridal, Mocksville, N.C. Hair & Makeup: Studio 321, Charlottesville Groom’s Attire: SuitSupply.com Paper: Minted.com Caterer: Exchange Events, Gordonsville Cake: Cakes by Rachel, Crozet Music, Ceremony & Reception, and Lighting: DJ Ricky Morris, Charlottesville Favors: Masks from ForYourParty.com Rentals: MS Events, Charlottesville

This article originally appeared in the February 2021 issue.