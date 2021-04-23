Sumire Considine  & Dalton Johnson

Sept. 6, 2020 • Private Home, Cape Charles

When Sumire Considine and Dalton Johnson met in their high school Japanese class, they became friends before they started dating. “We were naive, young, and so wildly in love,” Sumire says. “Ten years later and absolutely nothing has changed.”

Raquel King Photography, Reno, NV Click photo to view gallery. Raquel King Photography, Reno, NV Raquel King Photography, Reno, NV Raquel King Photography, Reno, NV

Originally hailing from Nevada, the couple decided to get married because Dalton, a recent graduate of the Marine Corps Officer Candidates School at Quantico, had received orders to go to Okinawa, Japan, for three years. Dalton proposed during a visit to Sumire’s aunt in Cape Charles last August. Before dinner, they stopped at Eyre Hall in Cheriton to roam around the estate’s gardens. “We had stumbled upon a beautiful bench with an incredible view of the bay, and my aunt had offered to take some photos of us. As this was happening, Dalton looked at me, spoke the sweetest words, got down on one knee, and proposed to me,” Sumire remembers.

Just a few weeks later, they returned to Cape Charles for what they called a Bohemian beach wedding, because they had fallen in love with “the serenity in their sunsets on the beautiful Eastern Shore,” Sumire says. The couple’s vision was a ceremony with plenty of greenery and white lights, and the smell of hydrangeas and florals lingering throughout the night. “From the flowers, to the food, and the decor, everything surpassed our most wonderful dreams,” says Sumire, who wore hairpins that her grandmother had worn on her wedding day as well.

Soon after their wedding, Sumire and Dalton left for a honeymoon in Japan, their new home for the foreseeable future. “After all these years, I was finally able to call her my wife,” Dalton says of Sumire.

Details

Photographer: Raquel King Photography, Reno, NV Planner & Officiant: Lenore DeBellis, Love + Rosemary, Inc., Cape Charles Floral Design: Kate Meyer, Chatham Flower Farms, Painter Gown: Etsy Hair & Makeup: Sakura Considine Caterer: Rocco DeBellis, Love + Rosemary, Inc., Cape Charles Cake: Coastal Baking, Cape Charles Favors: Cape Charles Candy Company, Cape Charles

This article originally appeared in the February 2021 issue.