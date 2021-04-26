Shop Local

6 ways to make your wedding very Virginia.

If you shop the Saturday morning farmers’ market and frequent local boutiques, it’s natural to incorporate the Old Dominion into your big day. Sure, you’re already using a regional venue, cake artist, and wedding planner, but there are many other ways you can creatively infuse local businesses. From flowers to catering, here are some suggestions on how to blend Virginia products into your big day.

Serve regionally crafted beverages.

Virginia has more than 300 wineries, plus plenty of breweries, cideries, meaderies, and distilleries. Ban mainstream beverages and go with locally made libations instead. Ask your bartender to use Virginia spirits in your signature cocktail, too!

Choose in-season, locally grown flowers.

Your floral designer will most likely live close by, but he or she probably orders their flowers from other countries—especially if you want spring flowers like peonies and tulips during December. Instead, talk to your florist about incorporating in-season foliage and blossoms from local flower farms.

Source your food from nearby farms.

Here in Virginia, both produce and meats can be regionally sourced. Add a unique flair to your wedding menu by choosing a chef who uses local offerings in their culinary creations. Charm your guests by including the farm names on your menu.

Hire a designer to create invitations.

Virginia is brimming with skilled artists, so look to them instead of the internet for your wedding stationery. Hire a local painter to illustrate your invitation, ask a graphic designer to make a one-of-a-kind stationery suite, and source a calligrapher for your placecards.

Use Virginia artisans for wedding favors.

Are you heading to Etsy for your favors? Fabulous! When searching, click on “all filters” and set your desired location to Virginia. Voila, you’ll have goods from makers all over the state! Talking to your neighborhood artisan shop can also steer you in the right direction. Many handcrafters will work with you to create scaled-down versions of their items within your per-person budget if you’re concerned about cost.

Stay small.

Instead of booking a block at a chain hotel, suggest that your guests stay small. Many bed and breakfasts will allow you to rent the entire location, or you could get a block at a boutique hotel. Airbnbs are another option that supports the community while being more economical, which is ideal for families who want to stay for a few days.

