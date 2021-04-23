Morgan Pence  & Devin Craven

July 10, 2020 • The Eighty Four, Floyd

For their wedding in the midst of a pandemic, Morgan Pence and Devin Craven wanted a reception that was elegant and simple. “The vision was classy, chic with a touch of bohemian,” Morgan says. “The only decorations I had were flowers and greenery.”

The couple from Christiansburg found their perfect location at The Eighty Four, a 1946 dairy barn that sits atop a 84-acre farm in Floyd and that has been newly remodeled to give it a modern yet vintage feel. “We had looked everywhere for a venue that fit our taste and vision,” Morgan says. “When we came across The Eighty Four, it was still under construction. We were one of the first couples to sign a contract!”

Devin, a police officer, had proposed to Morgan, a student at Radford University, on their second anniversary in April 2019 during a picnic. “We sat under a willow tree, and he had cooked a very special lunch for us to eat,” Morgan remembers.

At the wedding last October, Morgan wore her late great-grandmother’s broach on the sash of her bouquet, and they used Devin’s late grandmother’s Bible during their communion. For the dinner and dessert portion, they opted for romantic music in the background, followed by dancing with a range of music played by a family friend who had experience as a wedding DJ.

Because of the pandemic Morgan and Devin had to call off their original plan to honeymoon in Bali, renting a small Airbnb in Clearwater Beach, Florida, instead. “It was wonderful,” Morgan says.

Details

This article originally appeared in the February 2021 issue.