Dedrain Davis & Tishaun Dennis

March 2, 2019 • Delta by Marriott Hotel, Downtown Richmond

While many couples find each other online these days, Dedrain Davis and Tishaun Dennis met the old fashioned way—at Tishaun’s 25th birthday party in Washington, D.C., to which Dedrain had been invited by her best friend. After a weekend of laughs, dancing, and fun, both knew they were onto something special. “Many assumed we had been a couple already, as we naturally connected,” Dedrain says. Two years later, Tishaun proposed underneath a pergola near the beach in San Jose, Costa Rica, where they were vacationing. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Jessica Thomas, Raw Visuals Photography, Newport News

The couple married in early March, at the Delta by Marriott Hotel in Richmond, Tishaun’s hometown. They opted for this venue because they expected friends from all over the country to attend their wedding. “We had guests from New York, Ohio, Kansas, Minnesota, North Carolina, California, and Maryland,” Dedrain says. “It was important for us to have a venue that was as convenient as possible. We didn’t want to burden people with renting a car or having to navigate the city to two different venues.” While in Richmond, the guests were encouraged to explore downtown.

The newlywed couple took special pleasure in greeting each guest during the reception and taking pictures with them that they got to take home. “Oftentimes at weddings, guests never really get to connect with the couple, so it was important for us to personally thank everyone,” Dedrain says. After the wedding, they enjoyed a honeymoon in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Details

Photographer: Jessica Thomas, Raw Visuals Photography, Newport News Planner: Amanda Crittendon, Delta by Marriott Hotel, Richmond Officiant: Vernon Gordon, The Life Church, Richmond Gown: The Wedding Shoppe on Grand, St. Paul, MN Hair: Haley Smith, LoveLeys Hair, Richmond Groom’s Attire: Men’s Wearhouse Cake: Katherine’s Confections, Chester Music, Ceremony & Reception: DJ Nitecrawler, Washington, D.C.

This article originally appeared in the February 2021 issue.