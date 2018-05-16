The Late Show

Liven up an evening wedding reception with a breakfast-for-supper menu.

It’s 9 o’clock and the party is humming. Cocktails and Champagne have been flowing for several hours, but the sustenance provided by those gorgeous hors d’ouevres served at 6 has all but worn off. What to do?

“Breakfast is fun and perfect for later evening receptions,” says Louise Nagourney, owner of Cuisine and Company in Norfolk. The caterer has been helping couples dream up menus for weddings from Washington, D.C., to North Carolina’s Outer Banks for 36 years.

“Couples want the food to be fun and sometimes make a statement,” she says.

The message that the menus Nagourney offers here—great to serve year-round and combining savory and sweet items—say clearly, “dance ‘til dawn.”

The Menu: Farm to Sea

Egg Frittata with peppers, leeks and roasted cherry tomatoes scented with fresh basil and garlic

Asparagus with Champagne shallot vinaigrette and toasted hazelnuts

Arugula, Avocado and Cucumber Salad with lemon vinegar mist

Sautéed Chesapeake Bay Crabcakes with Old Bay hollandaise

The Menu: Virginia Classics

Cured Country Ham braised in local apple cider, molasses and brown sugar, and carved tableside

Shaved Butternut Squash and Fresh Fennel Slaw served with dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds and a dash of sherry vinegar

Mashed Potato & Cheddar Cheese Waffles

Buttermilk Biscuits & Sally Lunn Rolls served with whole grain mustard and peach chutney

Mini stacks of Bourbon Pecan Pancakes skewered with a piece of brûléed pineapple and accompanied by pecan-laced syrup

Carrot Cake Pancakes drizzled with maple-cream cheese glaze, dusted with toasted coconut and finished with fresh Chantilly cream

Chocolate Blintzes filled with ricotta-cocoa powder and fresh cherry compote

Turkey Bacon & Pork Sausage Patties

The Menu: Cocktails

Bourbon Peach Smash: Knob Creek single barrel bourbon, peach, mint, lemon, fresh ginger and simple syrup

French 75: Plymouth gin, Champagne, lemon and simple syrup

Pimm’s Cup: Pimm’s No. 1, Hendrick’s gin, lemon, club soda and cucumber

Sazerac Royale: Rye, absinthe, Champagne, Peychaud’s bitters, sugar cube and lemon

