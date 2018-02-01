Bride & Groom

Stephanie McDonald & Patrick Murtaugh • June 17, 2017 • Bolling Haxall House, Richmond

Stephanie and Patrick Murtaugh are Richmond enthusiasts. Patrick is co-founder and brewmaster at Richmond’s popular Hardywood Park Craft Brewery. Hanover County native Stephanie works in marketing and communications at Dominion Energy. Showing off the local charm, history, food and drink of the city they love was a priority in planning for their June 2017 wedding.

“Our goal was to keep it intimate, local, relaxed and fun,” says Stephanie. Their wedding at historic St. Paul’s Episcopal Church was followed by a reception at the Bolling Haxall House. Local vendors for food and music ruled the day, and, of course, Hardywood Brewery figured prominently. It was the setting for the rehearsal dinner and provided delicious beverages for their reception guests. “Every moment of the weekend, from the rehearsal welcome party to the last dance, really incorporated who we are and what we love,” says Stephanie.

Photographer: Kate Ignatowski, Raleigh, NC, KateIgnatowski.com Videographer: Mod Edits, ModEdits.com Wedding Planner: LK Events and Design, LKEventsAndDesign.com Wedding Gown: Marchesa for BHLDN, BHLDN.com Florals: Flower Girls RVA, FlowerGirlsInc.com Catering: Mosaic, MosaicEdibles.com

