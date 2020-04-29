Molly Bamberger & Sean Holmes

Oct. 20, 2018 • Upper Shirley Vineyards, Charles City

Molly Bamberger and Sean Holmes wanted their wedding day to have a relaxed feel. The native Richmonders found just what they were looking for at Upper Shirley Vineyards in Charles City County. “Its grapevines and view of the James River are beautiful,” says Molly. “We loved that it is not just a wedding venue, but a place to gather with friends for meals, wine, and other events, and the food is incredible!”

Although they relocated to Charleston, South Carolina, a few years ago, Molly, a teacher, and Sean, the founder and chief executive officer of Nectar Sunglasses, wanted to return to Virginia for their wedding. Upper Shirley’s riverside setting provided the perfect canvas for Molly’s color palette of taupe, cream, pale rose, and deep burgundy. “Our overall vision was to have a naturally beautiful wedding,” she explains. The couple exchanged vows at the river’s edge under a circular arbor dressed in roses, hydrangea, eucalyptus, and greenery, and the bridesmaids wore varying shades of taupe. “They wore different dresses and colors that worked cohesively to match the organic feel we wanted,” Molly says.

The laid-back vibe was underscored by the bluegrass band, South Hill Banks, that the couple selected for their outdoor cocktail hour. Their reception followed and was highlighted by a dance party to Forest Hill Band and its mix of modern folk rock and vintage upbeat 1960s and ’70s tunes. “Our most memorable moments were the beautiful sunset during the cocktail hour and dancing with all of our family and friends,” says Molly.

Details

Photographer: Alex Tenser Photography, Richmond, AlexCTenser.com | Planner: Glint Events, Richmond, GlintEvents.com | Floral Design: Olivera Floral Design (formerly The Proper Petal), Richmond, OliveraFloralDesign.com | Caterer: Upper Shirley Vineyards, Charles City, UpperShirley.com | Cake: Sweet Fix, Richmond, SweetFixRVA.com | Music, Ceremony: South Hill Banks, Richmond, SouthHillBanks.com | Music, Reception: Forest Hill Band, Richmond, BookECE.com/Artists/Forest-Hill | Lighting: Lighting Professors, Richmond, LightingProfessors.com

This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.