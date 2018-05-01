Midnight at the Oasis

Travel tips for a honeymoon in Marrakech.

Hiking in the nearby Atlas mountains. Shopping the vendor stalls of the city’s bazaar, complete with snake charmers and piles of beautiful Berber rugs. Glamping beneath the stars and riding a hot air balloon across the Sahara Desert. Marrakech, Morocco may not strike you at first as a honeymoon destination, but it has all the attractions of a romantic—and unforgettable—getaway.

One of Morocco’s four imperial capitals, Marrakech is a fortified wall city rich in Franco-Arabic history and easily navigated by foot or by camel, says Jim Augerinos of Perfect Honeymoons travel agency in Vienna. A lively cultural center, Marrakech is home to numerous mosques, gardens and art museums, as well as major historic sites such as the Saadian tombs, a mausoleum lost after the 16th century and rediscovered by the French in 1917.

When to go: March to May, September to December What to see: Majorelle Garden, Yves Saint Laurent Museum Where to stay: Scarabeo Camp, Riad Les Yeux Bleus, Riad L’Orangeraie Where to eat: La Maison Arabe How to get there: Look for flights from Richmond, Norfolk or Washington, D.C.