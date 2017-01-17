Megan Mulsteff & Cyrus Baird

October 29, 2016 • Creek's Edge Winery, Lovettsville

Megan Mulsteff and Cyrus Baird found opportunities to weave their already close families into almost every aspect of their wedding. For the couple that grew up in Glen Allen and fell in love in high school, the blending began with Megan’s engagement ring. With the help of Cyrus’ cousin, Kristen Baird, a jewelry designer, Cyrus spent more than a year creating the three-stone, white gold ring that features diamonds from jewelry belonging to his and Megan’s mothers.

The couple chose Creeks Edge Winery, owned by Megan’s godfather, Tedd Durden, in Lovettsville, for their wedding. “It was a perfect combination of our styles. I wanted an elegant, romantic Southern feel, but I also wanted to incorporate a little rustic for Cyrus.” Their October exchange of vows was set outside, under a trellis woven with dusty rose and burgundy floral designs set in lush greenery also created for their reception space inside. Inspired by memories of dates every year to pick apples, the couple inserted an apple theme into wedding invitations, programs, table numbers and escort cardholders at the reception.

Photographer: Molly Scott Photo and Video, MollyScottPhoto.com Wedding Gown: Tiffany's Bridal, TiffanysBridal.com Florals: Petals and Hedges, PetalsAndHedges.com Cake and Catering: Market Table Bistro, MarketTableBistro.com