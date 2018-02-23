Emily McElveen & Joel Limerick

August 29, 2015 • Hermitage Museum, Norfolk

× 1 of 5 Expand × 2 of 5 Expand × 3 of 5 Expand × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

You truly never know where love will find you. For Emily McElveen and Joel Limerick, cupid’s arrow struck while shopping for Christmas presents in Washington, D.C. Emily recognized her neighborhood church pastor in a store and when she introduced herself to him, he greeted her and then quickly ducked off to find his friend and shopping companion, Joel. He introduced the pair, and romance was born. “Best shopping trip ever!” says Emily. A pediatrician in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Hampton, Emily envisioned an intimate weekend filled with family, friends and fun by the water for her wedding to Joel, whose family has strong ties to the sea. (His twin brother, Terrel, is an avid sailor and last summer medaled in solo sailing at the Special Olympics World Games in Los Angeles.) The couple selected Norfolk’s Hermitage Museum on the shores of the Lafayette River for their wedding venue. Inspired by the blues of the ocean, the color palette was lapis blue with silver, light blue and ivory accents played out in simple but elegant floral arrangements and linens. Emily wore vintage diamond jewelry borrowed from Joel’s mother, which had been a gift from her own mother 30 years earlier.

Sources

Venue: Hermitage Museum, Norfolk Photographer: Eleise Theuer, Norfolk Planner: Julie Morgan of As You Wish Weddings and Events, Chesapeake Floral Design: Leslie Hartig Floral Design, Norfolk Catering: Chef by Design, Virginia Beach Cake: Ethereal Cupcakes, Hampton Rentals: Distinctive Event Rentals, Chesapeake Music, Ceremony: Harris Simon, Williamsburg