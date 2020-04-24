Lucia Coffey & Chris Pearmund

June 23, 2019 • Effingham Manor Winery, Nokesville

Lucia Coffey was still married to her first husband, Greg, when she met Chris Pearmund in 2004 and became a barrel owner at his first winery, Pearmund Cellars in Broad Run. More than a decade later, after Greg had passed away from cancer, Lucia and Chris reconnected at a wine dinner with friends. Over time, the two bonded over their shared love of travel, food—and of course, wine.

In May 2018, Chris proposed with a stunning 1920s, European, Deco-style ring set with pavé diamonds and blue sapphires.

The couple’s wedding motif nodded to their combined heritage—hand-pressed wedding invitations included a custom monogram of their first initials surrounded by grapevines, a Virginia dogwood for the bride, and an English rose for the groom. “We were looking to bring a bit of England, Chris’s birthplace, and Virginia together,” Lucia says. “We wanted a wedding celebration that merged both of our traditions.”

The couple celebrated their marriage on June 23, 2019, at Effingham Manor and Winery in Nokesville, where Chris is a majority owner and managing partner. The historic property provided the perfect backdrop for their wedding, where guests were welcomed with Pimm’s glasses, and the bride and groom each took a turn opening the first two bottles of sparkling wine by sabre.

“Having our family and friends with us … at a place that means so much to us both as stewards of historic preservation meant the world to us,” Lucia says. “To have so many pieces of our past come together at the start of our future made for a very special day.”

