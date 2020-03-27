Laura Dahlgren & Brandon Ramsuer

Nov. 20, 2018 • The Mill at Fine Creek, Powhatan

Photos by Parker Michels-Boyce Photography

Their original plan was eloping to Greece. Definitely romantic, but as only children, Laura Dahlgren and Brandon Ramsuer had second thoughts not long after getting engaged in August 2017. “We wanted to at least be able to tell our parents we had ‘checked the box,’” says Laura. “So we looked at some more traditional wedding venues.” A native of Georgia, Laura moved to Virginia in 2010, one year before Roanoke-native Brandon returned after spending three years working in Baltimore, Maryland.

“We met in Richmond. We fell in love in Richmond. It felt like our city,” says Laura. “We knew that if we were going to go a more traditional route, we would want to get married in or around Richmond.” Captured by a picture of the Mill at Fine Creek during their online search for a venue, the couple knew after visiting the historic site in Powhatan that Greece would have to wait. Taken by the Mill’s history and blend of rustic atmosphere with modern charm, the couple decided that it would be perfect for their late November outdoor wedding.

To reflect the fall-to-winter transition, Laura dressed the ceremony and reception spaces in dramatic florals with earthy tones of beige and green with plum accents. Nature took center stage even on the top of their wedding cake, which was crowned with bride and groom birds handmade by a neighbor from Brandon’s childhood.

“We wanted there to be a realness to the day, where we would look back in 50 years and have everything seem natural,” explains Laura.

Details

Photographer: Parker Michels-Boyce Photography, Richmond, PMBPhotography.com | Floral Design: M. Henry Designs, Cartersville, MHenryDesign.com | Gown: Blue Willow by Anne Barge, AnneBarge.com | Hair & Makeup: Avenue 42 Style Studio, Richmond, Ave42.com | Caterer & Rentals: The Mill at Fine Creek, Powhatan, TheMillAtFineCreek.com | Cupcakes: Pearl’s Bake Shoppe, Richmond, PearlsBakeShoppe.com | Music, Ceremony & Reception; Lighting: My Fellow DJ, Richmond, Facebook.com/MyFellowDJ

This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.