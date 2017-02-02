Kathleen Comer & Anthony Mozzi

April 30, 2016 • Woman's Club of Portsmouth, Portsmouth

Kathleen Comer is firmly planted in a digital world. The successful, New York-based advertising technology executive even met her husband, attorney Anthony “Tony” Mozzi, online. But when it came to planning a wedding, she and Tony wanted to make sure that everything would be reflective of their decidedly offline surroundings.

A native of Chesapeake, she and Tony, whose family is from Indianapolis, chose the Woman’s Club of Portsmouth to show off Tidewater Virginia’s historic charm and waterfront vistas to their out-of-town guests. Shades of green, pink and purple—all colors found in flowers naturally in bloom in late April—filled the club’s interiors. In a nod to their current home, the couple asked guests to sign a photography book of New York instead of a traditional guest book, and a seating board designed to look like a map of New York directed guests to tables named for the couple’s favorite neighborhoods.

“It was an incredible day,” says Kathleen. “But our absolute favorite moment was at the end of the reception. Our wedding planner ushered all of the guests outside for our final goodbye, but we hung back and our band played Al Green’s ‘Let’s Stay Together’ for us to dance to alone. It was amazing.”

