Jenna Chenault & Richard Luck

June 23, 2018 • Family Home, Goochland

The third time was the charm for Jenna Chenault and Richard Luck. Childhood friends whose families are close, the two stayed in touch over the years despite attending different schools. “Twice—once in high school and again in college—we attempted making our friendship more serious, but the timing just wasn’t right,” explains Jenna. Then in June 2016, when Jenna’s sister and her husband had a baby, Richard sent a congratulatory message to the new aunt. “We chatted for a bit and decided to catch up for dinner,” Jenna says. “We ended up closing down the restaurant, and we both left knowing that this time was different.” Less than a year later, Richard proposed on a fishing trip to one of Jenna’s favorite spots in New Kent County.

The couple decided to marry at Richard’s family home in Goochland County, where they had spent many happy times together with family and friends. The June wedding ceremony took place at the foot of a flower-covered cross under one of two white tents set up between two ponds on the property. White and pink flowers covered rustic barrels and farm tables for the cocktail hour and reception. Guests were treated to a creative menu from the Washington, D.C.-based caterer Design Cuisine, which included a guacamole bar, oysters, crab corndogs, mini tacos paired with tequila shots, and deviled eggs paired with mini Moscow mule cocktails. A whiskey bar included Whiskey43, a Virginia-made bourbon distilled by the groom’s grandfather, NASCAR legend Richard Petty. Bottles of Whiskey43 also served as groomsmen’s gifts. “The most memorable thing about our wedding was having all of our closest family and friends there to support us,” says Jenna. “And dancing the night away and being lifted up on our friends’ shoulders was pretty awesome!”

Details

Photographer & Videographer: J&D Photography, Richmond, J-DPhoto.com | Planner: Libby Lewis Events, Richmond, Facebook.com/LibbyLewisEvents | Floral Design: Black Creek Flowers, Mechanicsville, BlackCreek-Flowers.com | Gown: Amy Kuschel, Annalise Bridal, Richmond, AmyKuschel.com | Hair: Serendipity Hair Studio, Midlothian, SerendipityHairStudio.net | Makeup: Stephanie Parker, Richmond, StephanieParkerMakeup.com | Paper: Paper on the Avenue, Richmond, PaperOnTheAvenue.com | Caterer & Cake: Design Cuisine, Arlington, DesignCuisine.com | Music, Ceremony: Colin and Caroline, Richmond, ColinAndCaroline.com; Terra Voce, Sam Hill Entertainment, Charlottesville, TerraVoce.com | Music, Reception: Affirmative Groove, Sam Hill Entertainment, Richmond, AffirmativeGroove.com | Rentals & Lighting: Skyline Tent Company, Charlottesville, SkylineTentCompany.com; Blue Ridge Event Production, Charlottesville, BlueRidgeAVAndLighting.com

This article originally appeared in our Weddings 2019 issue.