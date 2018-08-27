Jamie Pollard Grigg & Matthew Manning

April 8, 2017 • Keswick Hall, Keswick

Classic elegance defined the day as a descendant of Virginia Gov. John Garland Pollard walked down the aisle to say “I do” on a lovely spring evening at Keswick Hall in Albemarle County.

Jamie Pollard Grigg married Matthew Manning, who also brought a little history to the union. Matthew, who works in politics, proposed on one knee on the iconic Speaker’s Balcony at the U.S. Capitol by presenting his bride-to-be with a nearly century-old engagement ring that once belonged to his great-grandmother.

The couple featured the Keswick fox logo and watercolor paintings of the historic home in their wedding stationery to set the tone for their nuptials. They sought a monochromatic design for their reception in a white color palette with splashes of blue reflected in the china and flowers. Family silver was at the center of each table, and vintage monogrammed napkins accompanied place settings at the head table.

Jamie and Matthew wanted to make sure they captured the importance of the day for themselves. They snuck off to Keswick’s wine cellar for drinks and appetizers during the reception and took a golf cart ride prior to sunset for wedding photos on the resort club’s course.

“It was a great opportunity to reflect and take in the ceremony,” Jamie says. “It was important for us to have a few moments of alone time.”

“The white orchids paired with white china and classic silver in the tablescapes were inspired by the clean lines of Jamie’s wedding dress.” ‑Lucia Evans-Morse, Floral Designer

Photographer: Jen Fariello, Charlottesville, JenFariello.com Florals: Tourterelle Floral Design, Charlottesville, TourterelleFloral.com Hair & Makeup: CVille Makeup, Charlottesville, CVilleMakeup.com Cake: Albemarle Baking Co., AlbemarleBakingCo.com

