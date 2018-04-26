Real Weddings

Hilary Moore & Margot Kaner • Sept. 23, 2017 • Stoneleigh Estate, Stanleytown

“Stoneleigh provided the perfect backdrop without having to embellish with added décor.” –Julie Eskew, Wedding Planner

Hilary Moore and Margot Kaner are proof that timing is everything. After a year spent playing field hockey in Belgium, Hilary had just completed a road trip across the U.S. ending in San Diego in September 2011. Margot had recently returned home to San Diego from a trek across South America. Fortunately, they both went for coffee one day at the same coffee shop and struck up a conversation. “We bonded over our love of seeing the world and meeting new people,” says Hilary. The couple’s wedding at historic Stoneleigh Estate in Henry County was a merger of Hilary’s Virginia roots and the relaxed style of Margot’s Southern California home.

“Once we saw Stoneleigh we fell in love with the location and history. The fact that it was in Hilary’s hometown was even better,” Margot explains. Surrounded by the estate’s lush gardens, the couple chose to keep celebration décor simple with succulents and eucalyptus garlands. Their brothers, Hank Moore and Will Kaner, served as best men, the couple’s best friend, Sara Rohman, officiated the wedding ceremony, and Hilary’s nephew, Grady Moore, fulfilled the duties of ring bearer. Hilary and Margot agree that family and close friends made their wedding truly memorable.

Photographer: Nick Mantzel, San Diego, California, NickMantzel.com Music, Reception: The Band Punch, East Coast Entertainment, Richmond, TheBandPunch.com Hair & Makeup: Reflection’s Salon and Day Spa, Martinsville, ReflectionsDaySpa.co

