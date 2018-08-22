Heide Lindgren & Willie Morris

July 1, 2017 • Sorella Farms, Evington

Giving to others is very important to Heide Lindgren and Willie Morris. It’s actually what brought them together. Heide, a model and Florida native who has lived in New York City for the past 11 years, was working for a Haiti-based ethical fashion company, when a friend insisted she meet Willie, who was also living in New York and running a company that featured positive-impact products from around the globe.

“She said we should try to ‘collaborate,’” recalls Heide. “Well, one meeting in and it was all over. We were engaged less than a year later.” The couple chose Sorella Farms near Willie’s hometown of Lynchburg for their wedding.

Rich tones and textures created a luxe, relaxed setting. “It was important to us to bring our NYC life into Sorella Farms’ beautiful venue,” says Heide.

“Don’t stress over details that often go unnoticed. Instead, focus on the reason why you are planning a wedding, to celebrate happily ever after with the love of your life!” - Mary Robinson, Wedding Planner

Photographer: C&I Studios, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, C-Istudios.com Planner: Sorella Farms, Evington, Sorella1827.com Florals: The Arrangement Company, Lynchburg, TheArrangementCompany.com Cake: Fresh Baked, Roanoke, FreshBakedVa.com

