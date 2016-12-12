One Fine Day

×

1 of 6

Vicki-Grafton-Photography-Film-1.jpg

Mai Lan Aram

Photo by Vicki Grafton

×

2 of 6

Vicki-Grafton-Photography-Film-1-8.jpg

Programs for the Aram-Lee wedding.

Photo by Vicki Grafton

×

3 of 6

Emily-Joel-Hermitage-Museum-Wedding-Theuer_070_1.jpg

Emily McElveen, with her parents.

Photo by Elise Theuer.

×

4 of 6

norfolk_wells_theatre_wedding_01118.jpg

Lauren Antle and Philip Townsend play croquet on their wedding day.

Photo by Echard Wheeler

×

5 of 6

20150509-5505_1.jpg

Natalie Martirosian with her bridesmaids. Florals by White House Flowers.

Photo by Allegra's Studio

×

6 of 6

20150509-5933_1.jpg

Natalie Martirosian and Daniel Mason.

Photo by Allegra's Studio


Take a look back at some of our favorite classic Virginia weddings.

Natalie Martirosian & Daniel Mason
Richmond, Country Club of Virginia, May 9, 2015

Lauren Antle & Philip Townsend
Norfolk, Norfolk Yacht and Country Club, June 28, 2014

Mai Lan Aram & Alexander Lee
Middleburg, Salamander Resort, Apr. 26, 2014

Emily McElveen & Joel Limerick
Norfolk, Hermitage Museum, Aug. 29, 2015

Tags

TGL Subscribe Image

Events

View more
Gift Subscription All Set

Most Popular

Built with Metro Publisher™