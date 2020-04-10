Elizabeth Barnes & Logan Fitzgerald

June 21, 2019 • The Seclusion, Lexington

When Elizabeth Barnes and Logan Fitzgerald first went to tour their wedding venue, it was still under construction.

“We were instantly taken away by the view,” Elizabeth says. “For us, it was the perfect blend of elegance, Southern charm, and rustic.”

Their wedding was the first held at the Seclusion in Lexington, which offers a chic barn setting nestled on 72 acres in the Shenandoah Valley and overlooks the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains. The chandeliers, stately fireplace, and wood accents provided a perfect backdrop to the bride’s choice of a neutral color palette—whites, dusty blues, and grays provided pops of color throughout in linens, floral arrangements, and taper candles set along farm-style tables.

Before their mountaintop ceremony on June 21, 2019, Elizabeth and Logan shared a first look, where they slipped away to share a few moments together while parents and siblings watched from a distance. During this time, the bride and groom exchanged personal vows that they had written for each other.

“In that moment, we both felt the strength and joy of our love for one another as we laughed and cried together,” Elizabeth says. “It was the perfect reminder of what really mattered on our special day—after all the planning and coordination—that we were about to embark on the journey of loving each other and serving each other selflessly for the rest of our lives, starting that day.”

Details

Photographer: Sidney Leigh Photography, Charlottesville, SidneyLeighPhoto.com | Planner & Floral Design: Laurel Elise Events, Charlottesville, LaurelElise.com | Gown: Justin Alexander, Ava Laurenne Bride, Fredericksburg, AvaLaurenneBride.com | Hair & Makeup: Essentials Hair Salon, Waynesboro, Facebook.com/Essentials | Table Numbers: Kindly Letter Co., Richmond, Facebook.com/KindlyLetterCo | Caterer: CHEFS Catering, Lexington, StoneRidgeCatering.com | Rentals: MS Events, Charlottesville, MSEventsCville.com

This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.