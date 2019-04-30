Britlin O’Shea & Sam Turner

April 28, 2018 • Westover Plantation, Charles City

Britlin O’Shea was excited for a weekend with friends. In March 2014, she and her boyfriend, Sam Turner, were on their way to a weekend they had planned at the Turner family’s river house in Deltaville when Sam said they had to make a detour to the Deltaville Maritime Museum to see a historic boat before it left the dock. Indifferent to seeing the boat but along for the ride, Britlin was shocked to find a table with flowers, Champagne, framed photos of the two of them, and a ring box at the water’s edge. “He got down on one knee and asked me to spend the rest of my life with him!” Britlin recalls. “I said, ‘Yes!’ and then we went to his family’s house, where both of our families were gathered to celebrate with us.”

Fittingly, water and history were the themes for the Richmond couple’s April 2018 wedding at Westover Plantation on the James River in Charles City County. “We both love the history of Richmond and especially this plantation, which was built by the founder of Richmond, William Byrd,” says Britlin. The ceremony took place in front of the plantation’s historic wrought iron gates. Then, guests followed a path through Westover’s expansive gardens to the riverfront lawn, where they enjoyed cocktails and a reception with a live band and dance floor under the stars. The couple underscored the romantic, classic celebration with antique furnishings in three riverside lounge areas. “We wanted our guests to be wowed by the grandeur and beauty of the house and grounds,” explains Britlin.

Details

Photographer: Virginia Ashley Photography, Chesterfield, VirginiaAshleyPhotography.com | Videographer: Devin Spencer Videography, Virginia Beach, DevinSpencerVideography.com | Planner: Ciera Pope, The Hive Wedding Collective, Richmond, TheHiveWeddingCo.com | Floral Design: Tommy’s Garden, Richmond, TommysGarden.com | Gown: Sealed with a Kiss, Charlottesville, SealedWithAKissBridal.com | Hair & Makeup: Elle Style Studio, Richmond, ElleStyleRVA.com | Paper: Paper on the Avenue, Richmond, PaperOnTheAvenue.com | Caterer: Groovin’ Gourmets, Richmond, GroovinGourmets.com | Cake: Sugar and Salt, Richmond, SugarAndSaltRVA.com | Music, Ceremony: Melodious Strings, Harrisonburg, MelodiousStrings.com | Music, Reception: The Jangling Reinharts, Sam Hill Entertainment, Charlottesville, SamHillBands.com | Rentals: Paisley & Jade, Richmond, PaisleyAndJade.com; Rent-E-Quip, Colonial Heights, RentEQuip.com

This article originally appeared in our Weddings 2019 issue.