Bride & Groom

Mallory McLean & Tim Hoffman • June 25, 2016 • Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards, North Garden

Tim Hoffman had known for years that he wanted to marry Mallory McLean. The Bucknell University graduates met in college and continued dating throughout the six years after in Washington, D.C., where Tim earned a law degree at Georgetown University and Mallory pursued a career in communications. The only question was how he would propose. With a Christmas trip to Australia planned for December 2014, he first thought that would be a great setting for a proposal. “But then I realized that it would be much better to celebrate with the people closest to us, our family and friends,” says Tim. On the Friday following Thanksgiving of that year, Connecticut-native Mallory said a tearful goodbye to her parents. “Because of our trip to Australia, I didn’t think I would see them at Christmas,” Mallory says. She headed to New York to join Tim for his family’s traditional holiday weekend in Manhattan. Winding their way through Washington Square Park to meet his cousins, Tim dropped to one knee and proposed. A delighted Mallory accepted, and they raced to the restaurant where Mallory was surprised to find not just Tim’s family, but hers, as well. “They popped champagne when we came in, and the whole restaurant clapped,” she says.

Photographer: Jen Fariello, JenFariello.com Wedding Gown: A Little Something White, Darien, CT, ALittleSomethingWhite.com Cake and Desserts: Favorite Cakes, FavoriteCakes.com Hair and Makeup: Avenue42, Avenue42.com