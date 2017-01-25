Bride & Groom

Annalisa Stanton & Evan Feinman • Aug. 27, 2016 • Washington and Lee University, Lexington

Wedding guests might not have expected to see Gov. Terry McAuliffe at the Lee Chapel officiating the marriage of Annalisa Stanton, daughter of Dr. James and Nancy Stanton of Charleston, West Virginia, and Evan Feinman, son of Ron and Kathe Feinman of Lynchburg, on Aug. 27, 2016. But it was a particular wish of Evan's to have the governor play such a big role in the couple's wedding celebration. Evan served as McAuliffe’s policy director during his run for governor and was appointed deputy secretary of natural resources in McAuliffe’s administration before being recently tapped to serve as executive director of Virginia’s Tobacco Revitalization Commission.

Although separated by four years, Evan and Annalisa both graduated from Washington and Lee University Law School. Evan’s younger brother, Justin, was a classmate and friend of Annalisa, who is currently a Public Defender in Stafford County. The couple first met when Evan was visiting his brother at school. Given its role in their story, the Lexington university’s historic chapel and Evans Hall were a natural choice for their ceremony and the reception following. “It was the only place that we seriously considered,” says Annalisa. “Even though our time at W&L didn’t overlap, it was central in bringing us together.”

Photographer: Lauren D. Rogers, LaurenDRogers.com/Blog Wedding Gown: Sottero and Midgely, SotteroandMidgely.com Florals: University Florist, UniversityFloristLexVA.com