Bride & Groom

Shauna Trichler & Adam Fuhrmann • August 13, 2016 • Morven Park, Leesburg

× 1 of 6 Expand Shauna and Adam Fuhrmann Photos by Ashley Boyan × 2 of 6 Expand The newlyweds. × 3 of 6 Expand Cake by Purple Onion Catering. × 4 of 6 Expand Adam with groomsmen. × 5 of 6 Expand Shauna with the couple's border collies. × 6 of 6 Expand Morven Park. Prev Next

Shauna Trichler, daughter of Shelly Trichler of Linden, Tennessee met Adam Fuhrmann, son of Henri and Amanda Fuhrmann of Leesburg, in Mississippi, where she was working on doctoral veterinary research and Adam was in pilot training at Columbus Air Force Base. Despite busy schedules and multiple moves as they continued their respective educations, the couple started dating and finding time together in various locations, including Adam’s family home in Leesburg. Nearby Morven Park struck a chord with Shauna’s love of horses and would become the perfect backdrop for their wedding. A large patio area in front of the historic mansion with spectacular views was the setting for the cocktail hour.

The vision for the reception was a romantic rustic vintage feel highlighting a mix of peach, pink and mint with splashes of gold and a touch of whimsy. And there was great music provided by DJ Chris Laich, which included top hits from the ’80s. “I never stopped dancing all night,” recalls Shauna. That is, not until the couple was whisked away in a 1959 Cadillac.

Photographer: Ashley Boyan, AshleyBoyan.com Wedding Planner: Gina Harris, Facebook.com/EventsByGinaHarris Wedding Gown: Maggie Sottero, Tupelo, MS, KaysKreations.net Florals: Vintage Floral Design, VintageFloralDsgn.com Catering: Purple Onion Catering Company, PurpleOnionCatering.com