Bride & Groom

Karis Joback & Andrew Feydo • May 28, 2016 • Braeloch Lodge, Vinton

Karis Joback was just trying to drum up business for her downtown Roanoke barbershop. It was lunchtime and the weather was nice, so she grabbed some business cards and headed outside to seize an opportunity to greet what seemed to be a steady flow of potential new clients. Looking back now, three years later, she only remembers one—Andrew Feydo, a financial analyst passing by on his lunch break. He made an appointment on the spot for a haircut the very next day and showed up at the shop dressed in his best suit. “I was trying to impress her,” says Andrew. “I guess it worked.”

Six weeks and three haircuts later, the pair went on their first date. “The rest is history,” says Karis. With the help of her mother, aunt and future mother-in-law, Karis planned a romantic wedding and reception at Braeloch Lodge in Vinton. The rustic lodge with breathtaking mountain views provided the perfect backdrop for their homespun décor in blush pink, gold, cream and grey. “I’ve always loved the shabby-chic style,” Karis explains. “I found lots of inspiration from other wedding pictures on Pinterest and just pieced together everything I liked.”

Photographer: Ashley Lester, AshleyLesterPhoto.com Wedding Gown: Chantilly Lace, ChantillyLaceBridals.com Cake and Desserts: Delish Sweets and Treats, DelishOnJefferson.net