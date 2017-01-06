Bride & Groom

Amanda Hopkins & Darden Barrett • June 4, 2016 • St. John’s Episcopal Church, Hampton

Amanda Hopkins, daughter of Ivy and Christie Hopkins of Poquoson, and Carter Darden Barrett, son of Carter Barrett and Eleanor Brown of Hampton and Williamsburg, met in high school in 2006. Darden earned his law degree from Regent University Law School in 2015, and one year later, on June 4, 2016, the couple married in front of family and friends at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Hampton. Tiffany Haas, a friend of the family and a vocalist in Broadway's Wicked, sang in the ceremony. Teal accents, including the Alfred Sung bridesmaid dresses, groomsmen socks and party favors, popped against an otherwise neutral color palette. The bride wore a custom wedding gown designed by Stepha O’Brien of Bespoken in Richmond.

An intimate waterfront reception was held at the Brown home where guests enjoyed music by The Bachelor Boys Band and chicken and waffle skewers provided by The Catering Place (of Suffolk).

The bride and groom made an elegant exit aboard the Eleanor Susan, a classic Chesapeake bay deadrise.