In the Chesapeake Bay, extreme boat docking has long been a family tradition.

They call themselves the Chesapeake Cowboys, but their herd is a fleet of boats. And when it comes to boat-wrangling skills, these guys take it to the next level.

In water rodeo, also known as extreme boat docking, work- and charter-boat captains compete to go from point A to point B, tying their vessels to a series of pilings as the clock ticks. This water rodeo is spectacular to witness and the Cowboys host about a dozen events every summer in Virginia and Maryland, competing for cash, prizes, trophies and, of course, bragging rights.

If you ask them why they do it, they’ll tell you that the water of the Bay runs in their blood. “It’s a family tradition,” says boater Kevin Marshall. In many cases, brothers, fathers, and uncles have been in these competitions for decades.

Upcoming events are July 21 in Mathews, and Aug. 4 at Oyster Farm Marina in Cape Charles. ChesapeakeCowboysBoatDocking.com

This article originally appeared in the August 2021 issue.