Cruising Together

Explore Smith Mountain Lake aboard a 19th-century replica sidewheeler.

If you want to relax and enjoy a dramatic Blue Ridge Mountain backdrop from the water, there’s hardly a better vessel than the 19th-century replica sidewheeler operated by Virginia Dare Cruises & Marina on Smith Mountain Lake. A cruise on the 63-foot-long boat takes you past Smith Mountain Lake State Park, where nature is brimming with life along the walking trails and golden sand beaches.

Cruise by three islands and elaborate Nantucket-style houses, and take a step back in time as you view one of the oldest tobacco barns in the area and the whimsy of an antique carousel. Tours are particularly picturesque in spring and fall when trees surrounding the lake are vibrant with color and the lake provides a brilliant reflection of the foliage.

Virginia Dare Cruises offers different packages most days April through December, from regular two-hour cruises (starting at $25 for adults and $15 for children) to seasonal events like the Fireworks Cruise on the Fourth of July. VaDareCruises.com

This article originally appeared in the August 2021 issue.