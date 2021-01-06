Best of Virginia 2021 - Voting Is Open!

Vote now for your favorite restaurants, shops, museums, service businesses, and more in our 10th annual Best of Virginia Readers’ Survey!

(You will be redirected to SurveyMonkey)

VOTING CLOSES JAN. 31, 2021, AT 11:45 P.M EST.

Highlights This Year:

Dropdown menus are back! We’ve seeded 20 businesses in each category, based on 2020 voting data. Don't see your favorite on the list? Write them in––just scroll to the bottom of the menu and choose “other” to type in your vote. Plenty of write-in businesses won in 2020!

You can vote in as few or as many categories as you like: vote in 1 or all 111. Click here to see this year's categories.

Use the right region: If you live in Richmond, but your favorite seafood place is at the beach, please switch to the Eastern region to vote for the restaurant. Votes in the wrong region will not be counted. Click here to see our list of regions.

You can vote in as few or as many regions as you like.

When you have finished voting for all of your “bests,” click the “Submit” button to cast your vote! (Hint: You don’t have to finish the survey all at once; visit the survey on the same device later and your previous responses will be saved.)

If you do not click “Submit,” your votes will not be counted.

Limit one ballot per person. Encourage your friends and family to vote too!

Questions? Contact Assistant Editor Vayda Parrish at VaydaParrish@CapeFear.com.