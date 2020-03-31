Visit Virtual Virginia

You don't have to leave home to tour museums and galleries around the Commonwealth.

× Expand Courtesy the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation

The Smithsonian Magazine’s annual Museum Day may be cancelled this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t explore Virginia’s treasures from the comfort of home. This list provides resources on virtual tours, educational activities, and live broadcasts from popular locations throughout the state. Take a walk through time, peruse the options, and most importantly, take a deep breath. We’re in this together.

Note: Did we miss one? Email updates to us (subject: Virtual Virginia Update) and we'll update the list.

Central Region

× Expand Courtesy the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Explore art with the VMFA via Instagram. Patrons can send requests for pieces from the collections to be featured on the museum’s daily post. The museum also offers audio and virtual gallery tours. VMFA.museum

Maymont

Virtual learning opportunities from the Maymont Environmental Education Team are available, offering book, movie, and craft suggestions for kids. Audio tours of the grounds and mansion are available, as is a virtual tour. Maymont.org

Agecroft Hall & Gardens

Tune in daily on Facebook for #museumathome with executive director Anne Kenny-Urban to learn about Agecroft artifacts and the 15th century Tudor manor that was transported and reconstructed in Richmond. AgecroftHall.org

Shenandoah Valley Region

× Expand Courtesy the American Shakespeare Center

American Shakespeare Center

Play from far away with the theater as you learn about Shakespeare, explore the texts, and watch live stream performances from BlkFrsTV on Facebook. AmericanShakespeareCenter.com

Museum of the Shenandoah Valley

Connect with the museum online for behind-the-scenes takes, blogs, and the daily item reviewed via social media. Itching to get outside? The museum has plans to open its gardens to debut David Rogers’ Big Bugs exhibition on April 18. TheMSV.org

Eastern Region

× Expand Courtesy Colonial Williamsburg

Colonial Williamsburg

Travel back to 18th century Virginia and learn from skilled tradespeople how to assemble cooperage or brew pale ale, navigate interactive timelines, DIY colonial crafts, or try a new recipe. ColonialWilliamsburg.org

Virginia Living Museum

Join the museum on social media where they post online activities for kids like Awesome Animal Ambassadors, live fish feedings at the aquariums, DIY bird feeders, and Night Night Nature at 8:00 p.m. every night for a bedtime story. TheVLM.org

The Mariners’ Museum

Interesting stories abound on the museum’s blog. Get the backstory on artifacts like the museum’s new Inuit parka made from seal intestines and the logistics of international art shipments. The museum’s park and Noland Trail are still open to the public. MarinersMuseum.org

Jamestown Settlement & the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown

Explore the earliest history of Virginia, match your personality with a 17th-century artifact, watch videos about everyday life during the American Revolution, and much more. HistoryIsFun.org

Plus, the museums' Jamestown Settlement and Virginia History Trail apps put history at your fingertips. Look for them on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Northern Region

Mount Vernon

Join in at noon on social media for a live broadcast at the estate! Can’t make it? Uncover history from the online collections, test your leadership skills as George Washington, or view the live stream of Hog Island Sheep at the Linda Mars Livestock Facility on Mount Vernon’s YouTube channel. MountVernon.org

Historic Alexandria

Visit historic Alexandria sites like the Alexandria Archaeology Museum and complete daily educational activities, explore Old Town, or celebrate happy hour virtually with The Hour. VisitAlexandriaVA.com

Manassas Historical Sites

Follow along the illustrated journey provided by the Manassas Museum System as it guides tourists through seven locations, such as the Southern Railway Depot and Hopkins Candy Factory. ManassasCity.org

Southwest Region

× Expand Courtesy The Birthplace of Country Music Museum

Birthplace of Country Music Museum

Craft a mini banjo and get to pickin’, y’all! The museum has created activities related to its collections, offering history lessons and more. Tune in daily to Radio Bristol for live performances to support local artists. BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org

Taubman Museum of Art

Check out the museum’s Facebook page for gallery and behind the scenes tours of the museum’s permanent collection vault with more than 2,000 works. TaubmanMuseum.org

Barter Theatre

Barter on Demand allows audiences to stream theatre productions from home, access bonus features, and educational resources. The premiere will be an adaptation of Peter Pan on March 29. BarterTheatre.com