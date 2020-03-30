Pickup Lines

You can't go out, but you can takeout!

× Expand Courtesy Virginia Tourism Corp.

Restaurants across Virginia are scrambling to respond to fast-moving developments as the coronavirus spreads. Many are transforming their dine-in businesses into takeout and curbside services following an executive order by Gov. Ralph Northam from a week ago as the state dramatically ramps up its efforts to slow down the pandemic.

To support these vital businesses, Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) and Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association (VRLTA) have proclaimed Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Takeout Week (March 30-April 5). Virginians are encouraged to participate in a takeout challenge by ordering takeout, delivery, or curbside pickup from area restaurants.

“Virginia's restaurant industry has been hit especially hard during this time," says VRLTA president Eric Terry. "Restaurants are so vital to our economy, and we encourage those who can afford to do so to continue to help out these establishments that have helped to put Virginia on the map.”

There are more than 15,000 eating and drinking establishments in Virginia, with annual sales over $18 billion. In the state, there are more than 378,000 restaurant and food service jobs—that’s 9 percent of total employment in the Commonwealth. Almost half of the revenue is generated by domestic tourism. In 2018, travelers spent $7.7 billion on food services including restaurants and other eating and drinking places, which was up 3.4 percent from 2017.

Caroline Logan, a spokeswoman for Virginia Tourism, says that while there currently is no exact count of how many many restaurants have adapted the takeout/delivery/curbside pick-up model, “we have seen tremendous participation” from localities across the state in Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Takeout Week. “We have about 60 towns, cities, and counties who are participating from coast to cliff, which is pretty remarkable and exciting,” Logan says, adding that the Virginia restaurant industry “really helped to put us on the map as a premier culinary destination, and people are really eager to give back to this industry that has given so much to us.”

Even in their takeout and curbside models, the food industry follows strict local public health guidelines. To meet these guidelines, restaurants have safety protocols and best practices in place. The CDC notes that

there is no evidence that food or food packaging is transmitting COVID-19, but of course you should wash your hands after receiving takeout containers, just to be sure.

If you participate in Takeout Week, please use the hashtag #VirginiaEatsLocal when posting on social media. Want to do more? Virginia Tourism is selling limited edition Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers T-shirts, with a portion of the proceeds donated to local relief efforts for food service workers in crisis. T-shirts can be purchased at VirginiaisforRestaurantLovers.com.