Virginia General Assembly Recognizes Virginia Living Winner

Scoot's BBQ in Gloucester Point earn Resolution.

× Expand Photo courtesy Keith Hodges Scott's BBQ Del. Keith Hodges (right) presents Virginia General Assembly House Joint Resolution No. 243 to Scoot’s BBQ owner Gary Ward (left) on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Passed during the 2020 General Assembly session, the resolution commends the Gloucester Point, Virginia restaurant for its 2019 Virginia Living Magazine BBQ Bracket Battle Championship win.

Scoot’s BBQ may have been crowned Virginia Living Magazine’s BBQ Bracket Battle Champion in 2019. But ask owner Gary Ward who the real winner was and he’ll tell you humbly “it was truly a win for all of the Middle Peninsula.”

Photo courtesy Keith Hodges resolution 243 Resolution No. 243 recognizing Scoot's BBQ.

For putting his hometown on the BBQ map, so to speak, and representing the Middle Peninsula business and culinary community in such a powerful way across the Commonwealth, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, Delegate Keith Hodges surprised Ward at Scoot’s BBQ and presented him with Virginia General Assembly House Joint Resolution No. 243.

Passed during its 2020 session, the resolution commends the Gloucester Point restaurant for its BBQ win.

Back in February, Virginia Living featured Scoot's BBQ, which was still waiting to be named the contest's BBQ Bracket Battle champion. The contest initially started with 250 restauratns from around the state. Scoot's BBQ, run by Ward and his wife Karen, survived the first-round of competition to be named to the official bracket of 32 restaurants. Head-to-head competition between restaurants continued until only Scoot's BBQ was left standing.

“The BBQ bracket battle was amazing and there was great competition,” Ward said. “The community here really rallied around us and we were so excited to get so much great support from our community.” Facebook/ScootsBBQ