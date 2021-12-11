A Sweethaven Country Christmas

Northern Virginia author Heidi Speece takes a tour of a secret sweet spot.

Nestled on the outskirts of Williamsburg lies a hidden treasure—the beautiful, 135-acre Sweethaven Lavender Farm. This past weekend, visitors could travel back to a simpler time at the farm’s annual Country Christmas. Complete with hayrides, holiday goodies, and local entertainment, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

The smell of hot cocoa and lavender marshmallows wafted through the air as a guitarist sang holiday classics. Families posed for pictures at scenic venues, noshed on charcuterie boards, and enjoyed an old-fashioned hayride around the farm. Children squealed with glee as they ran through the rows of lavender plants while Romney sheep grazed in a nearby field. From the ice skates dangling over a wooden chair to the bells hanging from an antique sleigh, visitors escaped the concerns of the day and enjoyed a moment fit for a Norman Rockwell painting.

If you missed the event, you still have time to experience the farm’s charm. The gift shop is open from 10am to 3pm until December 10, and the online store is also available at www.sweethavenlavender.com. The farm will reopen in May for the lavender harvest when you can once again partake in the magic and beauty that is Sweethaven.