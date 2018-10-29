Your Autumn Reading List

Four books to curl up with as the days get cooler.

Uncommon Type: Some Stories

Tom Hanks, Thomas Knopf, $26.95

In this outstanding collection, Tom Hanks proves that the talent he has poured into his Oscar performances for so many years is not limited to the silver screen. His stories pull both from his roles and his wealth of personal knowledge to revel in small moments of humanity. The cast of memorable characters include a veteran amputee playing Santa for his children, an actor on his first press tour with a beautiful Hollywood star, and a couple of friends that jump into a romance to hilarious results. Uncommon Type is a remarkable book full of wonder and heart.

Artemis: A Novel

Andy Weir, Crown, $24.00

Andy Weir has followed up the blockbuster success of The Martian with another fascinating sci-fi thriller set in space, but a little closer to home than Mars. Artemis is a ½-kilometer-wide human colony on the moon made up of five air-locked spheres. To obtain outlawed items such as cigars—forbidden due to flammability—residents rely on Jazz Bashara, a lovable and intelligent porter who doubles as a smuggler. When she gets mixed up in a major caper that goes wrong, she not only has to fight for her life but for the lives of every other Artemisian as well.

Edward S. Curtis Chronicles Native Nations

Don Nardo, Essential Library, $37.00

In a life-consuming project, Edward S. Curtis traveled the country from 1800-1830 to document Native Americans and their culture and traditions. In this thought-provoking look at Native American life, Don Nardo tells Curtis’ story alongside some of the most stunning photographs he took during his quest. Some, such as his portrait of Geronimo, have become American icons, while others, such as “Picking Up the Snakes,” are masterful exemplars of traditions previously unknown to outsiders.

The Secret Life: Three True Stories of the Digital Age

Andrew O’Hagan, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, $26.00

Andrew O’Hagan took on ghostwriting jobs for Julian Assange of Wikileaks and Craig Wright, the man claiming to be Satoshi Nakamoto, founder of Bitcoin. Both attempts failed due to integrity issues with the subjects. Here, O’Hagan recounts his understanding of the secret lives of these complicated individuals. He also creates a false identity for himself to see how much he can get away with. The Secret Life is an eye-opening read for anyone who’s ever questioned the true identity behind a screen’s avatar.