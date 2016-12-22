Our staff picks for holiday gifts. Go ahead, steal an idea!

Torrey Munford, Sales Manager

Marie Dirom is a designer in Richmond, and a friend of mine, who creates amazing jewelry. She designs gorgeous earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings – all of the highest quality. I’m hoping this ocean reef-inspired necklace will make it under the tree this year. ChamblinDesign.com

Elizabeth Barnes, Advertising Executive

One of the things on my list is a “fish-leather” cuff from Moonrise Jewelry in Cape Charles.

These bracelets are eco-friendly and absolutely beautiful: I have a larger one in turquoise and I get complements every single time I wear it. This year a narrower one is on my list! Editor’s note: Moonrise Jewelry was among our 2014 Made in Virginia Award winners. MoonriseJewelry.com

I am purchasing gifts for my friends and family from LibertyTown Arts Workshop in Fredericksburg. They have a ton of work from local artists and craftsmen, including pottery, paintings and textiles. A couple of my personal favorites are Laura Craig, Bill Harris, and Neal Reed. I buy one of Neal Reed’s nautical mugs every year for our annual White Elephant exchange with my family and it is always fought over. LibertyTownArts.com

Catherine Charon, Advertising Executive

It’s a tradition: in lieu of Christmas presents, my husband and I always treat ourselves to a snowboarding trip. For us, there is no better way to celebrate winter than spending a few days playing in the snow. Red faces, cold fingers and exhilaration from the perfect run—these are a few of my favorite things!

So our grown-up Christmas list always includes 3-4 nights at Wintergreen, a snowboard wax and tune (and maybe some new accessories), and a bottle of Reservoir Bourbon for some fireside après ski. The excitement and adventure that we share on the slopes can’t be fit into a box, but the memories we create last well beyond the holiday season. WintergreenResort.com, GreenhouseBoardshop.com, ReservoirDistillery.com

Catherine Bailey, Advertising Executive

For Christmas, I am introducing my dad to a jam band from Norfolk: Major and the Monbacks. Their groovy sound is heavily influenced by some of my his favorite musicians, but I can brag that I attended English courses with one of their vocalists while we were students at the College of William & Mary. MajorandtheMonbacks.com

As for myself, I intend on expanding my ornament collection by visiting Gather, an intimateshop with beautiful products for your home. While I prefer their cozy, rustic store in Midlothian, some of their products are also available at The Shoppes at 5807 on Patterson Avenue in Richmond. ShopGather.com

Sandy Parrish, Accountant

This year, my husband and I purchased our third Virginia Wine pass. The pass is good for two people and you receive discounts on wine purchases and tastings at participating wineries all over the state of Virginia. VirginiaWinePass.com

Eden Stuart, Assistant Editor

I am infatuated with midi skirts; they’re ladylike and a bit retro, but depending on how you style it, they can be made to look really edgy or clean and modern. Currently, I’m loving the ones by TJ Sewer, a Williamsburg-based label designed by Tabitha Sewer, a former Air Force technician. I’d definitely wear this sapphire version with a black and white boat neck shirt, bright pumps and a statement necklace. TJSewer.com

Erin Stubbs, Digital Editor

We have several friends and family members who really enjoy Richmond’s Hardywood Park Brewery’s Gingerbread Stout. Since you can only get it during the holidays, it makes a nice stocking-stuffer or host/hostess gift. Hardywood.com