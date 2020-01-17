Winter Warmers

Break the chill with these wine, beer, and spirits events around the Commonwealth.

Jan. 18

BOB Fest, Windsor Castle Park, Smithfield, SmithfieldEvents.com

Jan. 18

Virginia Spirits Roadshow, Vanguard Brewpub & Distillery, Hampton, VirginiaSpirits.org

Jan. 18

Whiskey Wonderland, Virginia Distillery Company, Lovingston, VaDistillery.com

Jan. 25-26

Coastal Virginia Wine Fest, Virginia Beach Convention Center, CoastalVirginiaWineFest.com

Jan. 25-27

Coastal Virginia Bluegrass & Brew Festival, The American Theatre, Hampton, HamptonArts.net

Jan. 26

International Wine Festival, Taubman Museum of Art, Roanoke, TaubmanMuseum.org

Feb. 8

Love and Hope Wine Tasting and Silent Auction for Relay for Life, Gatling Pointe Yacht Club, Smithfield, GPYachtClub.com

Feb. 8

Virginia Spirits Roadshow, A. Smith Bowman Distillery, Fredericksburg, VirginiaSpirits.org

Feb. 15

River City Spirits Festival, Stony Point Fashion Park, Richmond, ShopStonyPoint.com

Feb. 15

Wine Lovers 5k, Cardinal Point Winery, Afton, CardinalPointWinery.com

Feb. 22

Oozlefinch Craft Brewery 10-Miler, Hampton Street, Hampton, OozlefinchBeers.com

March 8

Virginia Spirits Roadshow, IX Art Park, Charlottesville, VirginiaSpirits.org

This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.