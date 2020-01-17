Winter Warmers

Break the chill with these wine, beer, and spirits events around the Commonwealth.
Jan. 18
BOB Fest, Windsor Castle Park, Smithfield, SmithfieldEvents.com
Jan. 18
Virginia Spirits Roadshow, Vanguard Brewpub & Distillery, Hampton, VirginiaSpirits.org
Jan. 18
Whiskey Wonderland, Virginia Distillery Company, Lovingston, VaDistillery.com
Jan. 25-26
Coastal Virginia Wine Fest, Virginia Beach Convention Center, CoastalVirginiaWineFest.com
Jan. 25-27
Coastal Virginia Bluegrass & Brew Festival, The American Theatre, Hampton, HamptonArts.net
Jan. 26
International Wine Festival, Taubman Museum of Art, Roanoke, TaubmanMuseum.org
Feb. 8
Love and Hope Wine Tasting and Silent Auction for Relay for Life, Gatling Pointe Yacht Club, Smithfield, GPYachtClub.com
Feb. 8
Virginia Spirits Roadshow, A. Smith Bowman Distillery, Fredericksburg, VirginiaSpirits.org
Feb. 15
River City Spirits Festival, Stony Point Fashion Park, Richmond, ShopStonyPoint.com
Feb. 15
Wine Lovers 5k, Cardinal Point Winery, Afton, CardinalPointWinery.com
Feb. 22
Oozlefinch Craft Brewery 10-Miler, Hampton Street, Hampton, OozlefinchBeers.com
March 8
Virginia Spirits Roadshow, IX Art Park, Charlottesville, VirginiaSpirits.org
This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.