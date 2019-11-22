Winter Spirits

Events on tap around the state featuring wineries, breweries, distilleries, and more.
Weihnachtsmarkt at Bluestone Vineyard in Bridgewater.
2019
Nov. 22
Lighting of the Vines, Bluemont Vineyard, Bluemont, 540-554-8439, BluemontVineyard.com
Nov. 23
Coastal Virginia Cider Fest, Sly Clyde Ciderworks, Hampton, 757-755-3130, SlyClyde.com
Nov. 23
Gingerbread Stout Fest, Hardywood West Creek, Richmond, 804-418-3548, Hardywood.com
Nov. 23
Taste by the Bay: Wine, Food, Arts & Ale, Tides Inn, Irvington, 804-435-6092, TasteByTheBay.com
Nov. 29-30
Artisans Guild Open Studio & Vineyard Tour, Accomack and Northampton counties, ESVaArtisansGuild.org
Nov. 30
Holiday Tree Lighting, Chateau Morrisette Winery, Floyd, 540-593-2865, TheDogs.com
Dec. 1
Burlesque Brunch, Grandstaff and Stein, Richmond, 804-918-2627, GrandstaffAndStein.com
Dec. 2
Let’s Get Bubbly Monthly Wine Workshop, Hilton Norfolk The Main, 757-763-6200, TheMainNorfolk.com
Dec. 6
Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Bogati Winery, Round Hill, 540-338-1144, BogatiBodega.com
Dec. 6
Virginia Craft Spirits Roadshow, Science Museum of Virginia, Richmond, VirginiaSpirits.org
Dec. 7
Christmas in Middleburg, 571-278-5658, ChristmasInMiddleburg.org
Dec. 7
Crozet Winter Brews Festival, Claudius Crozet Park, 434-878-0608, CrozetBeerFest.com
Dec. 7
Stable Craft’s Old-Fashioned Farm Christmas, Stable Craft Brewing, Waynesboro, 540-490-2609, StableCraftBrewing.com
Dec. 7
Weihnachtsmarkt, Bluestone Vineyard, Bridgewater, 540-828-0099, BluestoneVineyard.com
Dec. 12
Twelve Beers of Christmas Dinner, Magnolias at the Mill, Purcellville, 540-338-9800, MagnoliasMill.com
Dec. 14
Wine & Watercolors Workshop, AmRhein’s Wine Cellars, Bent Mountain, 540-929-4632, AmRheinWine.com
Dec. 15
Cocktails at Christmas, Belle Grove Plantation, Middletown, 540-869-2028, BelleGrove.org
Dec. 19
The Brewery Comedy Tour, Alewerks Brewing Co., Williamsburg, 757-220-3670, Alewerks.com
Dec. 21
Draughts & Laughs, Twinpanzee Brewing Co., Sterling, 703-791-9363, Facebook.com/Twinpanzee
Dec. 23
Guide to Libations Bartender Competition Finals, Castiglia’s Italian Restaurant, Fredericksburg, 540-226-5805, GuideToLibations.com
Dec. 28
The Art of Cocktail Making with Master Mixologist, The Conche, Leesburg, 703-779-1800, The-Conche.com
International Wine Festival at Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke.
2020
Jan. 1
New Year’s Day Bloody Mary Brunch, Cooper’s Landing Inn & Traveler’s Tavern, Clarksville, 434-374-2866, CoopersLandingInn.net
Jan. 18
Smithfield BOB Fest & 8K Chilly BOB Roadrace, Windsor Castle Park, Smithfield, 757-357-5182, SmithfieldVaEvents.com
Jan. 18
Whisky Wonderland, Virginia Distillery Company, Lovingston, 434-285-2900, VaDistillery.com
Jan. 26
International Wine Festival, Taubman Museum of Art, Roanoke, 540-342-5760, TaubmanMuseum.org
Feb. 8
Bourbon + Bacon, Taubman Museum of Art, Roanoke, 540-342-5760, TaubmanMuseum.org
