Winter Spirits

Events on tap around the state featuring wineries, breweries, distilleries, and more.

× Expand Weihnachtsmarkt at Bluestone Vineyard in Bridgewater.

2019

Nov. 22

Lighting of the Vines, Bluemont Vineyard, Bluemont, 540-554-8439, BluemontVineyard.com

Nov. 23

Coastal Virginia Cider Fest, Sly Clyde Ciderworks, Hampton, 757-755-3130, SlyClyde.com

Nov. 23

Gingerbread Stout Fest, Hardywood West Creek, Richmond, 804-418-3548, Hardywood.com

Nov. 23

Taste by the Bay: Wine, Food, Arts & Ale, Tides Inn, Irvington, 804-435-6092, TasteByTheBay.com

Nov. 29-30

Artisans Guild Open Studio & Vineyard Tour, Accomack and Northampton counties, ESVaArtisansGuild.org

Nov. 30

Holiday Tree Lighting, Chateau Morrisette Winery, Floyd, 540-593-2865, TheDogs.com

Dec. 1

Burlesque Brunch, Grandstaff and Stein, Richmond, 804-918-2627, GrandstaffAndStein.com

Dec. 2

Let’s Get Bubbly Monthly Wine Workshop, Hilton Norfolk The Main, 757-763-6200, TheMainNorfolk.com

Dec. 6

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Bogati Winery, Round Hill, 540-338-1144, BogatiBodega.com

Dec. 6

Virginia Craft Spirits Roadshow, Science Museum of Virginia, Richmond, VirginiaSpirits.org

Dec. 7

Christmas in Middleburg, 571-278-5658, ChristmasInMiddleburg.org

Dec. 7

Crozet Winter Brews Festival, Claudius Crozet Park, 434-878-0608, CrozetBeerFest.com

Dec. 7

Stable Craft’s Old-Fashioned Farm Christmas, Stable Craft Brewing, Waynesboro, 540-490-2609, StableCraftBrewing.com

Dec. 7

Weihnachtsmarkt, Bluestone Vineyard, Bridgewater, 540-828-0099, BluestoneVineyard.com

Dec. 12

Twelve Beers of Christmas Dinner, Magnolias at the Mill, Purcellville, 540-338-9800, MagnoliasMill.com

Dec. 14

Wine & Watercolors Workshop, AmRhein’s Wine Cellars, Bent Mountain, 540-929-4632, AmRheinWine.com

Dec. 15

Cocktails at Christmas, Belle Grove Plantation, Middletown, 540-869-2028, BelleGrove.org

Dec. 19

The Brewery Comedy Tour, Alewerks Brewing Co., Williamsburg, 757-220-3670, Alewerks.com

Dec. 21

Draughts & Laughs, Twinpanzee Brewing Co., Sterling, 703-791-9363, Facebook.com/Twinpanzee

Dec. 23

Guide to Libations Bartender Competition Finals, Castiglia’s Italian Restaurant, Fredericksburg, 540-226-5805, GuideToLibations.com

Dec. 28

The Art of Cocktail Making with Master Mixologist, The Conche, Leesburg, 703-779-1800, The-Conche.com

× Expand International Wine Festival at Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke.

2020

Jan. 1

New Year’s Day Bloody Mary Brunch, Cooper’s Landing Inn & Traveler’s Tavern, Clarksville, 434-374-2866, CoopersLandingInn.net

Jan. 18

Smithfield BOB Fest & 8K Chilly BOB Roadrace, Windsor Castle Park, Smithfield, 757-357-5182, SmithfieldVaEvents.com

Jan. 18

Whisky Wonderland, Virginia Distillery Company, Lovingston, 434-285-2900, VaDistillery.com

Jan. 26

International Wine Festival, Taubman Museum of Art, Roanoke, 540-342-5760, TaubmanMuseum.org

Feb. 8

Bourbon + Bacon, Taubman Museum of Art, Roanoke, 540-342-5760, TaubmanMuseum.org

