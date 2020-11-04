Winter Calendar

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mount Vernon Christmas Illuminations at Mount Vernon will be Dec. 18-19.

ARTS & EXHIBITIONS

Nov. 21-22, 2020

Prancing Pony Pottery Open House

Prancing Pony Pottery, Richardsville

540-399-1964, PrancingPonyPottery.com

Thru Jan. 3, 2021

Come Together, Right Now: The Art of Gathering

Photo courtesy of Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk. Music, Philip Evergood (1933) from Come Together, Right Now: The Art of Gathering at Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk.

Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk

757-664-6200, Chrysler.org

Thru Jan. 24, 2021

Alejandro Cartagena: Photo Structure/ Foto Estructura

Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk

757-664-6200, Chrysler.org

Thru Jan. 31, 2021

Sarah Choo Jing: The Art of the Rehearsal

Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk

757-664-6200, Chrysler.org

MUSIC

Weekends in Nov. & Dec.

Music & Munchies

12 Ridges Vineyard, Vesuvius

434-996-4252, 12Ridges.com

Nov. 13–15

Metamorphosen

(livestream option on Nov. 14)

Dominion Energy Center, Richmond

804-788-1212, RichmondSymphony.com

Nov. 20

Jazz4Justice™, virtually presented by the George Mason School of Music

Manassas

703-993-7759, HyltonCenter.org

Dec. 20

Peacherine Ragtime Orchestra’s Holiday Spectacular

Academy Center of the Arts, Lynchburg

434-846-8499, AcademyCenter.org

FOOD AND DRINK

Nov. 6

Island Vibes Pon Di Rooftop

Island Shrimp Co., Richmond

804-593-5003, IslandShrimpCo.com

Nov. 7–Jan. 2

Free Wine Tasting Saturdays

Virginia Beach Winery, Virginia Beach

757-995-4315, VBWinery.com

Nov. 12 & Dec. 3

Mixology Classes at Library Bar

Berry Hill Resort, South Boston

434-517-7000, BerryHillResort.com

Nov. 21

Caverns Discovery Tour with Life is Hard Cider

Shenandoah Caverns, Quicksburg

540-477-3115, ShenandoahCaverns.com

Nov. 21

Thanksgiving Pairing at the Tasting Bar

Little Washington Winery, Washington

540-987-8330, LittleWashingtonWinery.com

Nov. 25

Oyster Roast

The Tides Inn, Irvington

804-438-5000, TidesInn.com

Nov. 25

Pie-Making Workshop

The Tides Inn, Irvington

804-438-5000, TidesInn.com

Nov. 26–28

Foods & Feasts of Colonial Virginia

Jamestown Settlement & American Revolution Museum at Yorktown,

Jamestown and Yorktown

757-253-4838, HistoryIsFun.org

Dec. 5

Concealed Darkness Event Release Party & Pig Roast

Blue Mountain Barrel House, Arrington

540-456-8020, BlueMountainBrewery.com

Dec. 12

Breakfast with Santa

Berry Hill Resort, South Boston

434-517-7000, BerryHillResort.com

Dec. 12

Cider Cinema

Bold Rock Cidery, Nellysford

434-361-1030, BoldRock.com

THEATER, DANCE, & PERFORMANCE

Nov. 10–22

Studio Series

Richmond Ballet, Richmond

804-344-0906 x224, RichmondBallet.com

Nov. 20

Salsa Night

Virginia Beer Co., Williamsburg

757-378-2903, VirginiaBeerCo.com

Nov. 30

The Beethoven Experience Program X: Beethoven’s Punny Money

Virtual Concert, Staunton

540-907-4446, HeifetzInstitute.org

Dec. 2–Jan. 2

A Christmas Carol

American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse, Staunton

877-682-4236

AmericanShakespeareCenter.com

Dec. 11 & 13

The Nutcracker

Airing on Blue Ridge PBS. Southwest Virginia Ballet, Roanoke

540-387-3978, SVBallet.org

FESTIVALS

Nov. 7

Animal Rescue Festival 2020

Photo courtesy of the Fredericksburg SPCA Animal Rescue Festival 2020 will be in Fredericksburg's Maury Park on Nov. 7.

Maury Park, Fredericksburg

540-898-1500, FredSPCA.org

Nov. 7

Smith Mountain Lake Fall Chili & Craft Festival

Bridgewater Plaza at Hales Ford Bridge

Moneta

540-721-1203, VisitSmithMountainLake.com

Nov. 7

Diwali Festival of Lights At Narmada Winery

Narmada Winery, Amissville

540-937-8215, NarmadaWinery.com

Nov. 21

Harvest Market

Yorktown Waterfront, Yorktown

757-890-5900, VisitYorktown.org

Nov. 25

Turkey Pardoning

Virginia Living Museum, Newport News

757-595-1900, TheVLM.org

Nov. 28

5th Annual Mistletoe Market

Holiday Inn, Roanoke

540-774-4400, VisitRoanokeVA.com/Events

Dec. 5, 12, 19

Grand Illumination

Colonial Williamsburg, Williamsburg

855-771-3290, ColonialWilliamsburg.org

Dec. 5

Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade

Main Street, Chincoteague

757-336-6161, ChincoteagueChamber.com

Dec. 5

Salem Gingerbread Festival

Photo courtesy of the Salem Gingerbread Festival The Salem Gingerbread Festival is Dec. 5.

Salem Library, Salem

540-387-0267, S-RCChamber.org

Dec. 12

Mistletoe Market

Yorktown Waterfront, Yorktown

757-890-5900, VisitYorktown.org

Dec. 12

Salem Holiday Market

Salem Civic Center, Salem

540-375-3004, SalemCivicCenter.com

Dec. 18–19

Christmas Illuminations at Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon

703-780-2000, MountVernon.org

SPORTS

Nov. 9

Walk at Lake Smith

Lake Smith, Virginia Beach

Facebook.com/HamptonRoadsHiker, 757-348-8397

Nov. 14

American Heroes 5k

Virginia Beach Sportsplex, Virginia Beach

YMCASHR.org, 757-624-9622

Nov. 26

Virtual Turkey Day 5k and Family Run

Martinsville YMCA, Martinsville

276-632-6427, MilesInMartinsville.com

Thursdays in Nov. & Dec.

Flag Rock Trails Lunch Runs

Norton

276-679-1160, NortonVA.gov

HOME & GARDEN

Nov. 27–Dec. 23

The Bough and Dough Shop

Hexagon House, Winchester

540-667-3577, PHWI.org

Dec. 5

Christmas Wreath Class

Beagle Ridge Herb Farm, Wytheville

276-621-4511

Beagle-Ridge-Herb-Farm.square.site

Dec. 5–Jan. 1

Centuries of Christmas at Berkeley Plantation

Berkeley Plantation, Charles City

804-829-6018, BerkeleyPlantation.com

Dec. 12

Let’s Jam! Sauerkraut

Southwest Virginia Cultural Center

and Marketplace, Abingdon

276-492-2400, SwVaCulturalCenter.com

Dec. 19

Place Wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery

Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington

877-907-8585, WreathsAcrossAmerica.org