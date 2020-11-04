Winter Calendar

Photo courtesy of Mount Vernon
Christmas Illuminations at Mount Vernon will be Dec. 18-19.
54 places to go and things to do
ARTS & EXHIBITIONS
Nov. 21-22, 2020
Prancing Pony Pottery Open House
Prancing Pony Pottery, Richardsville
540-399-1964, PrancingPonyPottery.com
Thru Jan. 3, 2021
Come Together, Right Now: The Art of Gathering
Photo courtesy of Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk.
Music, Philip Evergood (1933) from Come Together, Right Now: The Art of Gathering at Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk.
Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk
757-664-6200, Chrysler.org
Thru Jan. 24, 2021
Alejandro Cartagena: Photo Structure/ Foto Estructura
Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk
757-664-6200, Chrysler.org
Thru Jan. 31, 2021
Sarah Choo Jing: The Art of the Rehearsal
Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk
757-664-6200, Chrysler.org
MUSIC
Weekends in Nov. & Dec.
Music & Munchies
12 Ridges Vineyard, Vesuvius
434-996-4252, 12Ridges.com
Nov. 13–15
Metamorphosen
(livestream option on Nov. 14)
Dominion Energy Center, Richmond
804-788-1212, RichmondSymphony.com
Nov. 20
Jazz4Justice™, virtually presented by the George Mason School of Music
Manassas
703-993-7759, HyltonCenter.org
Dec. 20
Peacherine Ragtime Orchestra’s Holiday Spectacular
Academy Center of the Arts, Lynchburg
434-846-8499, AcademyCenter.org
FOOD AND DRINK
Nov. 6
Island Vibes Pon Di Rooftop
Island Shrimp Co., Richmond
804-593-5003, IslandShrimpCo.com
Nov. 7–Jan. 2
Free Wine Tasting Saturdays
Virginia Beach Winery, Virginia Beach
757-995-4315, VBWinery.com
Nov. 12 & Dec. 3
Mixology Classes at Library Bar
Berry Hill Resort, South Boston
434-517-7000, BerryHillResort.com
Nov. 21
Caverns Discovery Tour with Life is Hard Cider
Shenandoah Caverns, Quicksburg
540-477-3115, ShenandoahCaverns.com
Nov. 21
Thanksgiving Pairing at the Tasting Bar
Little Washington Winery, Washington
540-987-8330, LittleWashingtonWinery.com
Nov. 25
Oyster Roast
The Tides Inn, Irvington
804-438-5000, TidesInn.com
Nov. 25
Pie-Making Workshop
The Tides Inn, Irvington
804-438-5000, TidesInn.com
Nov. 26–28
Foods & Feasts of Colonial Virginia
Jamestown Settlement & American Revolution Museum at Yorktown,
Jamestown and Yorktown
757-253-4838, HistoryIsFun.org
Dec. 5
Concealed Darkness Event Release Party & Pig Roast
Blue Mountain Barrel House, Arrington
540-456-8020, BlueMountainBrewery.com
Dec. 12
Breakfast with Santa
Berry Hill Resort, South Boston
434-517-7000, BerryHillResort.com
Dec. 12
Cider Cinema
Bold Rock Cidery, Nellysford
434-361-1030, BoldRock.com
THEATER, DANCE, & PERFORMANCE
Nov. 10–22
Studio Series
Richmond Ballet, Richmond
804-344-0906 x224, RichmondBallet.com
Nov. 20
Salsa Night
Virginia Beer Co., Williamsburg
757-378-2903, VirginiaBeerCo.com
Nov. 30
The Beethoven Experience Program X: Beethoven’s Punny Money
Virtual Concert, Staunton
540-907-4446, HeifetzInstitute.org
Dec. 2–Jan. 2
A Christmas Carol
American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse, Staunton
877-682-4236
Dec. 11 & 13
The Nutcracker
Airing on Blue Ridge PBS. Southwest Virginia Ballet, Roanoke
540-387-3978, SVBallet.org
FESTIVALS
Nov. 7
Animal Rescue Festival 2020
Photo courtesy of the Fredericksburg SPCA
Animal Rescue Festival 2020 will be in Fredericksburg's Maury Park on Nov. 7.
Maury Park, Fredericksburg
540-898-1500, FredSPCA.org
Nov. 7
Smith Mountain Lake Fall Chili & Craft Festival
Bridgewater Plaza at Hales Ford Bridge
Moneta
540-721-1203, VisitSmithMountainLake.com
Nov. 7
Diwali Festival of Lights At Narmada Winery
Narmada Winery, Amissville
540-937-8215, NarmadaWinery.com
Nov. 21
Harvest Market
Yorktown Waterfront, Yorktown
757-890-5900, VisitYorktown.org
Nov. 25
Turkey Pardoning
Virginia Living Museum, Newport News
757-595-1900, TheVLM.org
Nov. 28
5th Annual Mistletoe Market
Holiday Inn, Roanoke
540-774-4400, VisitRoanokeVA.com/Events
Dec. 5, 12, 19
Grand Illumination
Colonial Williamsburg, Williamsburg
855-771-3290, ColonialWilliamsburg.org
Dec. 5
Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade
Main Street, Chincoteague
757-336-6161, ChincoteagueChamber.com
Dec. 5
Salem Gingerbread Festival
Photo courtesy of the Salem Gingerbread Festival
The Salem Gingerbread Festival is Dec. 5.
Salem Library, Salem
540-387-0267, S-RCChamber.org
Dec. 12
Mistletoe Market
Yorktown Waterfront, Yorktown
757-890-5900, VisitYorktown.org
Dec. 12
Salem Holiday Market
Salem Civic Center, Salem
540-375-3004, SalemCivicCenter.com
Dec. 18–19
Christmas Illuminations at Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon
703-780-2000, MountVernon.org
SPORTS
Nov. 9
Walk at Lake Smith
Lake Smith, Virginia Beach
Facebook.com/HamptonRoadsHiker, 757-348-8397
Nov. 14
American Heroes 5k
Virginia Beach Sportsplex, Virginia Beach
YMCASHR.org, 757-624-9622
Nov. 26
Virtual Turkey Day 5k and Family Run
Martinsville YMCA, Martinsville
276-632-6427, MilesInMartinsville.com
Thursdays in Nov. & Dec.
Flag Rock Trails Lunch Runs
Norton
276-679-1160, NortonVA.gov
HOME & GARDEN
Nov. 27–Dec. 23
The Bough and Dough Shop
Hexagon House, Winchester
540-667-3577, PHWI.org
Dec. 5
Christmas Wreath Class
Beagle Ridge Herb Farm, Wytheville
276-621-4511
Beagle-Ridge-Herb-Farm.square.site
Dec. 5–Jan. 1
Centuries of Christmas at Berkeley Plantation
Berkeley Plantation, Charles City
804-829-6018, BerkeleyPlantation.com
Dec. 12
Let’s Jam! Sauerkraut
Southwest Virginia Cultural Center
and Marketplace, Abingdon
276-492-2400, SwVaCulturalCenter.com
Dec. 19
Place Wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery
Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington
877-907-8585, WreathsAcrossAmerica.org
