Winter Calendar 2021

Polar Plunges, Music, Mardi Gras, and More

× Expand David Parrish Photo by Dave Parrish Photography.

Taking a quick dip has a completely different meaning when the water is teeth-chattering cold.

Every year in January and February, the Special Olympics conducts its fundraising Polar Plunge® in countless locations nationally. Within the Commonwealth, its annual events in Fairfax, New River, Richmond, Prince William County, and Virginia Beach are the largest in the state where volunteers, who raised funds pledged by others, take a head-to-toe dip in the frigid winter waters. Many other local events conduct nearly identical events with similar names—Polar Bear Plunge, Polar Bear Challenge, Freezin’ For a Reason, etc.—to benefit their chosen charities or local chapters of the Special Olympics.

Due to pandemic restrictions, participants are urged to create their own Polar Plunge® at home this year and use it to raise funds for the Special Olympics before its virtual ceremony on Feb. 6. (PolarPlunge.com)

Likewise, the 7th annual Shiver in the River in Richmond, which benefits the Keep Virginia Beautiful program that addresses litter and recycling problems, has been reimagined for 2021 as a statewide project that kicks off on Feb. 27.

Although the coronavirus has put a momentary hold on cold-water dips en masse, the tradition has been going on for so many generations that there’s little doubt anything can stop it in the long run. The bizarre tradition dates back to New Year’s Day 1904 when a group of members from the L Street Brownies were credited with having the first scheduled cold-water swim for large groups, according to the New England Historical Society. A men’s social club, the L Street Brownies scheduled their event for fun. Swimming in the cold waters of Boston’s Old Harbor and Dorchester Bay had been a tradition dating back to the Civil War. Indoor plumbing was so new at that time that even the wealthiest citizens didn’t have it installed in their homes yet. Consequently, hygiene issues were a daily problem and the public was encouraged to wash in the waters bounding the city.

When the young men of the L Street Brownies decided to use Jan. 1, 1904, as a date to collectively jump in the freezing waters to celebrate the new year, they had no idea that they were jumpstarting something that would become a global activity that isn’t just exhilarating, but also raises millions of dollars every year for charity. —By Scott Rowan

ARTS & EXHIBITIONS

Jan. 29-Mar. 25, 2022

FOCUSED: A Century of Virginia Indian Resilience; Jamestown Settlement, Jamestown; 757-253-4838, HistoryIsFun.org

MUSIC

Jan. 28

The Crooked Road Open Jam; Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace, Abingdon; 276-492-2400, SWVACulturalCenter.com

Jan. 31

An Evening with Steep Canyon Rangers; The Birchmere, Alexandria; 703-549-7500, Birchmere.com

Feb. 5, 7, 9

La Voix Humaine & Gianni Schicchi; Virginia Opera at Harrison Opera House, Norfolk; 757-664-6464, VaOpera.org

FOOD & DRINK

Jan. 30

Wine Bootcamp; Little Washington Winery, Washington; 540-987-3300, LittleWashingtonWinery.com

THEATER, DANCE, & PERFORMANCE

On demand thru May 6

Signature Vinyl: A Cinematic Concert; Signature Theatre, Arlington; 703-820-9771, SigTheatre.org

Feb. 2-7

Jesus Christ Superstar; Chrysler Hall, Norfolk; 757-664-6464, BroadwayNorfolk.com

FESTIVALS

Through Feb. 9

21st Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights (Virtual); Barter Theater, Abingdon; 276-628-3991, BarterTheatre.com

Feb. 18, Mar. 18

Night Howls; Mill Mountain Zoo, Roanoke; 540-343-3241, MMZoo.org

Feb. 13

Mardi Gras in the Mountains; Blue Mountain Barrel House, Arrington; 434-263-4002, BlueMountainBrewery.com

Mar. 6

Suffolk Mystery Authors Festival; Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts, Suffolk; 757-514-4130; SuffolkMysteryAuthorsFestival.com

SPORTS

Feb. 13 & Mar. 6

Trout Fishing 101 Class; Shenandoah National Park, Edinburg; 540-984-4212, MurraysFlyShop.com

HOME & GARDEN

Feb. 18-Feb. 20

Ricky Tims Master Class Quilt Retreat; Historic Masonic Theatre, Clifton Forge; 540-862-5655, HistoricMasonicTheatre.com

MISC.

Jan. 29-31

Tinker Mountain Writers Workshop; Hollins University Online Workshop; Roanoke; 540-362-6000, Hollins.edu/TMWW

Jan. 30, Feb. 7, Feb. 20, Feb. 28

Winter Tram Tours; False Cape State Park, Virginia Beach; 757-426-7128, DCR.Virginia.gov

Feb. 1-21

Romantic Valentine’s Cabin Getaway; Shadow Mountain Escape, Luray; 540-843-0584, ShadowMountainEscape.com

Feb. 13

Stories of the Stars; Staunton River State Park, Scottsburg; 434-572-4623, DCR.Virginia.gov

This article originally appeared in the February 2021 issue. All events were accurate at publication but may change without notice. Please check with organizers before traveling.

