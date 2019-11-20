Winter Arts

Performances, exhibitions, and more around the state.
Sean Maximo Campos, Hannah Ingram, Kim Morgan Dean, and Andrew Hampton Livingston in Irving Berlin's White Christmas at Barter Theatre in Abingdon.
Photo courtesy of Barter Theatre on Facebook
Theater, Dance, & Performance
Through Jan. 5
A Chorus Line, Signature Theatre, Arlington, 703-820-9771, SigTheatre.org
Nov. 22-24
Beauty & The Beast, Wayne Theatre, Waynesboro, 540-943-9999, WayneTheatre.org
Nov. 22-Dec. 15
White Christmas, Barter Theatre, Abingdon, 276-628-3991, BarterTheatre.com
Nov. 26-Dec. 29
The Santaland Diaries, Four County Players, Barboursville, 540-832-5355, FourCP.org
Nov. 27-Dec. 29
Riverside Christmas Spectacular, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts Fredericksburg, 540-370-4300, RiversideDT.com
Nov. 29-Dec. 22
A Christmas Carol, Virginia Stage Company at the Wells Theatre, Norfolk, 757-627-1234, VaStage.org
Nov. 29-Jan. 5
Cinderella, Virginia Repertory Theatre, Richmond, 804-282-2620, VirginiaRep.org
Dec. 12
The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays, Salem Civic Center, 540-375-3004, SalemCivicCenter.com
Music
Dec. 7
Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas, Attucks Theatre, Norfolk, 757-282-2822, VaFest.org
Dec. 7
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Holiday Pops Concert 2019, Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg, 540-231-5300, ArtsCenter.VT.edu
Dec. 14
Street Corner Symphony Christmas, Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount, 540-484-8277, Harvester-Music.com
Dec. 14
Vienna Boys Choir—Christmas in Vienna, The Paramount, Charlottesville, 434-979-1333, TheParamount.net
Art & Exhibitions
Dec. 6-8
14th Annual Sugarloaf Crafts Festival, Dulles Expo Center, Chantilly, 800-210-9900, SugarLoafCrafts.com
