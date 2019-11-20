Winter Arts

Performances, exhibitions, and more around the state.

Theater, Dance, & Performance

Through Jan. 5

A Chorus Line, Signature Theatre, Arlington, 703-820-9771, SigTheatre.org

Nov. 22-24

Beauty & The Beast, Wayne Theatre, Waynesboro, 540-943-9999, WayneTheatre.org

Nov. 22-Dec. 15

White Christmas, Barter Theatre, Abingdon, 276-628-3991, BarterTheatre.com

Nov. 26-Dec. 29

The Santaland Diaries, Four County Players, Barboursville, 540-832-5355, FourCP.org

Nov. 27-Dec. 29

Riverside Christmas Spectacular, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts Fredericksburg, 540-370-4300, RiversideDT.com

Nov. 29-Dec. 22

A Christmas Carol, Virginia Stage Company at the Wells Theatre, Norfolk, 757-627-1234, VaStage.org

Nov. 29-Jan. 5

Cinderella, Virginia Repertory Theatre, Richmond, 804-282-2620, VirginiaRep.org

Dec. 12

The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays, Salem Civic Center, 540-375-3004, SalemCivicCenter.com

Music

Dec. 7

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas, Attucks Theatre, Norfolk, 757-282-2822, VaFest.org

Dec. 7

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Holiday Pops Concert 2019, Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg, 540-231-5300, ArtsCenter.VT.edu

Dec. 14

Street Corner Symphony Christmas, Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount, 540-484-8277, Harvester-Music.com

Dec. 14

Vienna Boys Choir—Christmas in Vienna, The Paramount, Charlottesville, 434-979-1333, TheParamount.net

Art & Exhibitions

Dec. 6-8

14th Annual Sugarloaf Crafts Festival, Dulles Expo Center, Chantilly, 800-210-9900, SugarLoafCrafts.com

