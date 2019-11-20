Winter Arts

Performances, exhibitions, and more around the state.

× Expand Sean Maximo Campos, Hannah Ingram, Kim Morgan Dean, and Andrew Hampton Livingston in Irving Berlin's White Christmas at Barter Theatre in Abingdon. Photo courtesy of Barter Theatre on Facebook

Theater, Dance, & Performance

Through Jan. 5

A Chorus Line, Signature Theatre, Arlington, 703-820-9771, SigTheatre.org

Nov. 22-24

Beauty & The Beast, Wayne Theatre, Waynesboro, 540-943-9999, WayneTheatre.org

Nov. 22-Dec. 15

White Christmas, Barter Theatre, Abingdon, 276-628-3991, BarterTheatre.com

Nov. 26-Dec. 29

The Santaland Diaries, Four County Players, Barboursville, 540-832-5355, FourCP.org

Nov. 27-Dec. 29

Riverside Christmas Spectacular, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts Fredericksburg, 540-370-4300, RiversideDT.com

Nov. 29-Dec. 22

A Christmas Carol, Virginia Stage Company at the Wells Theatre, Norfolk, 757-627-1234, VaStage.org

Nov. 29-Jan. 5

Cinderella, Virginia Repertory Theatre, Richmond, 804-282-2620, VirginiaRep.org

Dec. 12

The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays, Salem Civic Center, 540-375-3004, SalemCivicCenter.com

Music

Dec. 7

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas, Attucks Theatre, Norfolk, 757-282-2822, VaFest.org

Dec. 7

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Holiday Pops Concert 2019, Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg, 540-231-5300, ArtsCenter.VT.edu

Dec. 14

Street Corner Symphony Christmas, Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount, 540-484-8277, Harvester-Music.com

Dec. 14

Vienna Boys Choir—Christmas in Vienna, The Paramount, Charlottesville, 434-979-1333, TheParamount.net

Art & Exhibitions

Dec. 6-8

14th Annual Sugarloaf Crafts Festival, Dulles Expo Center, Chantilly, 800-210-9900, SugarLoafCrafts.com

Share the Date: Tell us about your upcoming event, and we might share it in print! Send an email to Editors@CapeFear.com with the event name, date(s), location, sponsor, admission price, contact info, and a brief description. Plus, submit your event to our online calendar here.