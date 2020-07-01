Winning Wine Trail

Top 12 finalists for the 2020 Governor's Cup.
Illustration by Victoria Borges
2020 Governor's Cup Final 12
Taste your way around the state by visiting the wineries that made the 2020 Governor’s Cup Case, the competition’s top 12 wines. 868 Estate Vineyards in Hillsboro won the Cup for its Vidal Blanc Passito, an Italian-style dessert wine.
Before you head out to your favorite winery, you may want to check in on Nancy Bauer's blog that has a growing list of wineries that require visitors to wear a mask. Creator of the handy app "Wine In My Pocket," Bauer is one of the top researchers on Virginia wine.
Here are the top 12 finalists for the 2020 Governor's Cup:
- 2014 Octagon, Barboursville Vineyards
- 2016 Michael Shaps Meritage, Michael Shaps
- 2017 AVM (Tradition), Afton Mountain Vineyards
- 2017 Cabernet Franc Reserve, Pollack Vineyards
- 2017 Petit Verdot, Pippen Hill Farm & Vineyards
- 2017 Shenandoah Reserve Red, Shenandoah Vineyards
- 2017 Smuggler, Pollack Vineyards
- 2017 Tannat, Lake Anna Winery
- 2017 Vd’Or, Rockbridge Vineyard
- 2017 Vidal Blanc, 868 Estate Vineyards
- 2017 Williams Gap, Delaplane Cellars
- 2018 Vermentino Reserve, Barboursville Vineyards
Find more winning wines at VirginiaWine.org.