Winning Wine Trail

Taste your way around the state by visiting the wineries that made the 2020 Governor’s Cup Case, the competition’s top 12 wines. 868 Estate Vineyards in Hillsboro won the Cup for its Vidal Blanc Passito, an Italian-style dessert wine.

Before you head out to your favorite winery, you may want to check in on Nancy Bauer's blog that has a growing list of wineries that require visitors to wear a mask. Creator of the handy app "Wine In My Pocket," Bauer is one of the top researchers on Virginia wine.

Here are the top 12 finalists for the 2020 Governor's Cup:

Find more winning wines at VirginiaWine.org.