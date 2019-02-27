Wild Edibles of Virginia

Untamed delicacies and hidden treasures.

× Expand Turkey tail mushroom Photo by Elizabeth Moss, University of Virginia / courtesy of Bugwood.org

Hundreds of wild edible plants call Virginia home, and though they are frequently hiding in plain sight, a few savvy explorers know exactly where to find them. The Commonwealth has a fruitful landscape year ’round due to its temperate climate; for hikers along the Appalachian trail, the discovery of wild blackberry brambles and dandelion greens often add to their trailside snack. A recent renaissance of cooking with wild-harvested ingredients has taken restaurants by storm, but it’s not quite as simple as harvesting from your backyard. Aside from seasonality, wild edibles require an educated eye.

Many Virginian edibles are pervasive enough to recognize. Such is the case with the final fruit of winter: the persimmon, also known as the sugar-plum. The springtime return of ramps is celebrated among foragers, and when summer rolls out the wildflowers, dried chicory roots can be milled into a powder as a coffee substitute. Kudzu, a surprisingly edible non-native that has been cultivated for use in Chinese medicine for hundreds of years can be found dominating a low woodland dell or creeping through a sleepy, swampy bayou. The bounty of the natural world is something to be explored, but always to be respected. Steve Haas, a Goochland county resident and wild food expert, cautions aspiring foragers to “educate yourself as much as you can before you sample and enjoy.” You can never be too careful, as nature produces many look-alikes.

Born in Lynchburg, Haas has lived half his life in Richmond and runs a mushroom growing business on his 65-acre farm. In season, Haas leads forays into the wild and shares his knowledge with those who are hungry to learn; mushrooms such as tasty morels, turkey tail, and wood ear are found on his land. Foraging skills are cultivated over a lifetime, acquired by hours of study and cautious exploration. Haas recommends that beginners learn about just a few wild edibles every year to add to their repertoire. You always want to know what you eat. “Never eat anything that you are not 100 percent positive of,” Haas adds. “It’s not worth it.” SteveHaasMushrooms.com

For more information on wild edibles, check out The Virginia Flora Project, an impressive rejuvenation and expansion of the original Flora Virginica, translated into a beautiful and user-friendly mobile app. FloraOfVirginia.org