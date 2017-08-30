Who Says You Can't Go Home?

A return to childhood stomping grounds in the Northern Neck proves that even the most familiar places can still surprise you.

Roughly 1½ hours from Richmond and Norfolk and just over 3 hours from D.C., the Northern Neck is a Virginia apart. The state’s northernmost peninsula, this region is cut through with multiple creeks at its tip, and bordered to the north by the Potomac River and to the south by the Rappahannock River. And all the running water you see in these parts makes its way to the Chesapeake Bay, the largest estuary in North America.

In our October 2017 feature, "Back to the Northern Neck," travel writer Terry Ward returns to the river house she knew as a child and thought she had outgrown. Follow her as she reclaims a lost sense of wonder in this, one of the state’s most timeless and fascinating places. On newsstands September 13. Shop.VirginiaLiving.com