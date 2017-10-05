And Everything Nice

Spice things up with some of our favorite recipes for fall cocktails.

Cranberry Apple Cider Sangria

1 750 mL bottle red wine 3 cups soft apple cider (non-alcoholic) 1 cup unsweetened cranberry juice ½ cup Triple Sec or other orange liqueur ½ cup honey 1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries sparkling water 1 cup freshly diced red and/or green apple cubes cinnamon sticks for garnish

Combine red wine, apple cider, cranberry juice, orange liqueur and honey in a large pitcher. Add cranberries and diced unpeeled apples.

If desired, serve over ice, filling glasses 3/4 full and topping off with sparkling water. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and a straw.

Pumpkin Spice Martini

⅓ cup cream 2 tablespoons pumpkin liqueur 2 tablespoons cake vodka dash of pumpkin pie spice whipped cream & pumpkin pie spice, for garnish

Fill shaker with ice. Pour cream, pumpkin liqueur, vodka and dash of spice into shaker. Shake, then strain into glass. Top with whipped cream and dash of spice if desired.

Spiced Eggnog

1 quart eggnog ¼ cup spiced rum ¼ cup Kahlua 2 tablespoons bourbon ½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract ground cinnamon ground cloves ground nutmeg Demerara sugar, to coat the rim of each glass

In a blender, add eggnog, rum, Kahlua, bourbon and vanilla.

In a small dish, shake equal amounts of the three spices and mix together. Then portion out ¼ teaspoon of the spice mix and add to the eggnog mixture. Hold the rest to sprinkle on the finished filled glasses. Pulse the blender just a few seconds to blend ingredients.

Pour Demerara sugar into a small, flat plate. Rub the rim of the glass with a little bit of eggnog on your finger, then dip the rim into the sugar.

Carefully pour eggnog into each glass and sprinkle a little of the reserved spice mix over the top of each and serve immediately.

Can't get enough? Click here to discover even more great cocktail recipes from some of our favorite craft distilleries around the state.