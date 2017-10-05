And Everything Nice

Spice things up with some of our favorite recipes for fall cocktails.

Cranberry apple cider sangria.

Pumpin spice martini.

Spiced eggnog

Cranberry Apple Cider Sangria


1 750 mL bottle red wine
3 cups soft apple cider (non-alcoholic)
1 cup unsweetened cranberry juice
½ cup Triple Sec or other orange liqueur
½ cup honey
1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
sparkling water
1 cup freshly diced red and/or green apple cubes
cinnamon sticks for garnish

Combine red wine, apple cider, cranberry juice, orange liqueur and honey in a large pitcher. Add cranberries and diced unpeeled apples.

If desired, serve over ice, filling glasses 3/4 full and topping off with sparkling water. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and a straw.

Pumpkin Spice Martini


⅓  cup cream
2 tablespoons pumpkin liqueur
2 tablespoons cake vodka
dash of pumpkin pie spice
whipped cream & pumpkin pie spice, for garnish

Fill shaker with ice. Pour cream, pumpkin liqueur, vodka and dash of spice into shaker. Shake, then strain into glass. Top with whipped cream and dash of spice if desired.

Spiced Eggnog


1 quart eggnog
¼ cup  spiced rum
¼ cup Kahlua
2 tablespoons  bourbon
½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
ground cinnamon
ground cloves
ground nutmeg
Demerara sugar, to coat the rim of each glass

In a blender, add eggnog, rum, Kahlua, bourbon and vanilla.

In a small dish, shake equal amounts of the three spices and mix together. Then portion out ¼ teaspoon of the spice mix and add to the eggnog mixture. Hold the rest to sprinkle on the finished filled glasses. Pulse the blender just a few seconds to blend ingredients.

Pour Demerara sugar into a small, flat plate. Rub the rim of the glass with a little bit of eggnog on your finger, then dip the rim into the sugar.

Carefully pour eggnog into each glass and sprinkle a little of the reserved spice mix over the top of each and serve immediately.

Can't get enough? Click here to discover even more great cocktail recipes from some of our favorite craft distilleries around the state.

