Harrisonburg is fast becoming a go-to cycling destination.

Thomas Jenkins is a big advocate for making the growing bicycling communityin Harrisonburg—and his bike shop, Shenandoah Bicycle Company—welcoming to all riders.

To do this, he recently opened Pulp, a café serving juice, smoothies and healthy açai bowls inside the shop. Riders of all experience levels can come in and browse or just hang out with like-minded folks.

“A big component of what makes the bike-riding scene here special is the bike community,” says Jenkins. “Whether you are a first-time rider or an avid cyclist, people are really supporting each other.”

The Harrisonburg area has become both an on- and off-road cycling mecca in recent years thanks to its beautiful location between mountain ranges and many quiet rural roads that make it ideal for road riding.

One of the groups fostering this active local cycling community is the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition, which wants to make cycling more friendly and inclusive for the entire community—from kids and families to casual cyclists to road (and trail) warriors. They host regular group rides and are involved in initiatives to make Rocktown a more walkable/bikeable community, and more broadly, to advocate for healthier living in this part of the Valley. ShenandoahBicycle.com, SVBCoalition.org